Chicken and egg prices soar in Lahore

As Lahore welcomes the New Year, residents are confronted with a significant surge in the prices of chicken and eggs in the provincial capital. On the first day of the year, the wholesale cost of live broiler chicken spiked by Rs 28, reaching Rs 359 per kg, compared to Rs 331 per kg just a day earlier.

This upward trend extends to the retail sector, witnessing a Rs 29 increase in the price of live broiler chicken, now standing at Rs 373 per kg, up from Rs 344 per kg the previous day. Additionally, chicken meat reflects a notable rise, reaching Rs 541 per kg, marking an increase of Rs 42 from the preceding day’s rate of Rs 499.

The impact also touches eggs, experiencing a four-rupee hike to reach Rs 374 per dozen, compared to Rs 370 per dozen the day before. Consumers express dissatisfaction, noting a lack of effective regulation in dealing with grocery retailers, unlike the measures taken with milk retailers.

Criticism is directed at the government for failing to enforce official rates and the effectiveness of issuing price lists when retailers seem unwilling to adhere to official prices.

As households adapt to these price shifts, the reasons behind the sudden increase in chicken and egg prices prompt ongoing scrutiny from consumers monitoring essential commodity costs in the early days of the new year.

