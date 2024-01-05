Cooking oil and ghee prices drop in Pakistan

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has lowered prices for branded ghee and cooking oil. The USC spokesperson revealed that the revised cost for branded cooking oil is now Rs519 per litre, previously at Rs529.

Similarly, the price for branded ghee has been adjusted to Rs486 per kg from its previous rate of Rs496. This immediate implementation of reduced prices, as clarified by the USC spokesperson, is expected to benefit households.

The initiative underscores USC’s commitment to providing economic relief and affordable access to essential kitchen items, ensuring the well-being of consumers by addressing their everyday needs.

