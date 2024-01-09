Advertisement
Cooking oil & ghee latest prices in Pakistan

Cooking oil & ghee latest prices in Pakistan

In a positive development for consumers nationwide, recent data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics indicates a significant reduction in the prices of essential kitchen staples, particularly ghee and edible oils, throughout December 2023.

According to the monthly report, the average cost of a 5 kg container of Dalda cooking oil in December was a budget-friendly Rs 2787.10, reflecting a noteworthy 1.67% decrease compared to June prices.

This downward trajectory continued in November when the average price for a kilogram of cooking oil was Rs 2834.43.

Similarly, the average price for two and a half kilograms of Dalda Banaspati Ghee in December was reported at Rs 1328.77, marking a significant 2.41% decrease from June prices.

The per-kilogram cost of Dalda Banaspati ghee in December was noted at Rs 506.57, showcasing a 1.59% decline compared to June figures. Notably, November had seen an average price of Rs 514.74 per kilogram of Dalda Banaspati ghee, making the subsequent drop even more pronounced.

In contrast, the report highlighted a slight increase in the price of mustard oil during December. The cost of one liter of mustard oil reached Rs 504.56, registering a marginal 0.34% increase compared to June.

In November, the price for a liter of mustard oil in the country had been recorded at Rs 502.74.

Overall, these adjustments in the prices of essential kitchen commodities during December bring relief to consumers, particularly in the noticeable decreases in ghee and cooking oil prices, making these household staples more affordable.

