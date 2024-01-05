Dubai Announces Social Welfare Agenda With Dh208 Billion Budget

Dubai has introduced a significant plan called ‘The Dubai Social Agenda 33,’ committing Dh208 billion over the next decade to enhance social support and strengthen families. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a key figure in the UAE, revealed this comprehensive strategy on a special occasion dedicated to initiating impactful projects.

The main goal of ‘The Dubai Social Agenda 33’ is to improve the well-being of families in the Emirate and double the number of new UAE families. Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of prioritizing families, saying, “Our top goal in the future should be families – keeping them safe and strong. We need to boost their well-being and unity.”

The ambitious plan includes providing land and financial assistance to all Emirati families within one year of their request. It also involves establishing a robust health system for longer life, an education system focused on preparing children for the future, and a social system to support individuals and families.

A notable aspect is the initiative’s goal to triple the number of Emiratis working in private companies, creating diverse job opportunities. Sheikh Mohammed’s commitment to prioritizing families reflects dedication to reinforcing familial bonds, safety, and unity. ‘The Dubai Social Agenda 33’ emerges as a holistic strategy addressing various aspects of social well-being and economic empowerment, marking a transformative step towards a more prosperous and harmonious future for Dubai.

