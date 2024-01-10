Dubai Taxi announces new service with half-price offer

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has launched a pioneering service to enhance accessibility for individuals with non-motor disabilities, marking a commendable stride towards inclusivity. Through the DTC App, people of determination can now easily book regular taxis, presenting a practical alternative to the specialized ones catering to wheelchair users.

To incentivize the utilization of this service, DTC offers a noteworthy 50% discount, aligning with its commitment to serving people of determination. Sanad cardholders in Dubai can seamlessly access this digital service, further promoting efficiency and convenience.

Acting Chief Business Transformation Officer at Dubai Taxi Company, Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, underscores the company’s dedication to advancing services with innovative and proactive solutions.

The initiative aims to elevate customer satisfaction, especially for people of determination, while aligning services with global standards. This strategic move contributes to Dubai’s standing as an inclusive city, fostering a welcoming environment for all.

Responding to the escalating demand for DTC’s vehicles designed for people of determination, this digital service launch streamlines transportation through modern methods. Residents, visitors, and tourists, among other people of determination, can now access regular taxi services swiftly, significantly enhancing their overall mobility experience.

The initiative exemplifies DTC’s commitment to providing accessible and efficient transportation solutions for all members of the community.

