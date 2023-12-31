EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 1 January 2024

EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 309 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 312 on, 1 January 2024.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today309312
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar281.5284
Euro309312
British Pound358361.5
UAE Dirham76.777.5
Saudi Riyal74.475.15
Kuwaiti Dinar917.31926.31
Canadian Dollar211213
Australian Dollar190191.9
Omani Riyal732.58740.58
Japanese Yen1.451.53
Malaysian Ringgit61.0461.64
Qatari Riyal77.7378.43
Bahrain Dinar749.87757.87
Thai Bhat8.178.32
Chinese Yuan39.6440.04
Hong Kong Dollar36.136.45
Danish Krone41.8242.22
New Zealand Dollar177.84179.84
Singapore Dollar211213
Norwegians Krone27.728
Swedish Krona28.2628.56
Swiss Franc329.69332.19
Indian Rupee3.43.51

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

