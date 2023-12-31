EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 31 December 2023

EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 01 jan 2024

EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 01 jan 2024

EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 309.5 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 312.5 on, 01 Jan 2024.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today309.5312.5

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar282.5285
Euro309.5312.5
British Pound359362.5
UAE Dirham77.778.5
Saudi Riyal75.576.2
Kuwaiti Dinar911.82920.82
Canadian Dollar210212
Australian Dollar188190
Omani Riyal728.49736.49
Japanese Yen1.391.45
Malaysian Ringgit60.6661.26
Qatari Riyal77.8178.51
Bahrain Dinar745.89753.89
Thai Bhat8.128.27
Chinese Yuan39.8240.22
Hong Kong Dollar35.9736.32
Danish Krone41.441.8
New Zealand Dollar175.83177.83
Singapore Dollar210.5212.5
Norwegians Krone26.9827.28
Swedish Krona27.5627.86
Swiss Franc322.98325.48
Indian Rupee3.413.52
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.
