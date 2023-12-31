EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 31 December 2023

EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 309.5 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 312.5 on, 01 Jan 2024.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

Advertisement DATE BUYING SELLING Today 309.5 312.5 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan Advertisement CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 282.5 285 Euro 309.5 312.5 British Pound 359 362.5 UAE Dirham 77.7 78.5 Saudi Riyal 75.5 76.2 Kuwaiti Dinar 911.82 920.82 Canadian Dollar 210 212 Australian Dollar 188 190 Omani Riyal 728.49 736.49 Japanese Yen 1.39 1.45 Malaysian Ringgit 60.66 61.26 Qatari Riyal 77.81 78.51 Bahrain Dinar 745.89 753.89 Thai Bhat 8.12 8.27 Chinese Yuan 39.82 40.22 Hong Kong Dollar 35.97 36.32 Danish Krone 41.4 41.8 New Zealand Dollar 175.83 177.83 Singapore Dollar 210.5 212.5 Norwegians Krone 26.98 27.28 Swedish Krona 27.56 27.86 Swiss Franc 322.98 325.48 Indian Rupee 3.41 3.52 BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website. Advertisement