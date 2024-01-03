EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 4 January 2023

EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 308.5 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 311.5 on, 4 January 2024.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 308.5 311.5

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 280.5 283 Euro 308.5 311.5 British Pound 358.5 362 UAE Dirham 76.6 77.3 Saudi Riyal 74.45 75.2 Kuwaiti Dinar 916.95 925.95 Canadian Dollar 210 212 Australian Dollar 189.5 191.5 Omani Riyal 732.5 740.5 Japanese Yen 1.95 2.04 Malaysian Ringgit 61.19 61.79 Qatari Riyal 77.45 78.15 Bahrain Dinar 750.01 758.01 Thai Bhat 8.18 8.33 Chinese Yuan 39.64 40.04 Hong Kong Dollar 35.96 36.31 Danish Krone 41.45 41.85 New Zealand Dollar 176.57 178.57 Singapore Dollar 210 212 Norwegians Krone 27.47 27.77 Swedish Krona 27.97 28.27 Swiss Franc 322.39 334.89 Indian Rupee 3.39 3.5

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.