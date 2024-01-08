EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 8 January 2024

EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 8 January 2024

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 308.5 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 311.5 on, 8 January 2024.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

Advertisement
DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today308.5311.5
Advertisement

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar280.8283.3
Euro307.5310.5
British Pound357360.5
UAE Dirham75.6577.4
Saudi Riyal74.775.45
Kuwaiti Dinar916.49925.49
Canadian Dollar209211
Australian Dollar189.5191.5
Omani Riyal732.12740.12
Japanese Yen2.052.13
Malaysian Ringgit60.8461.44
Qatari Riyal77.478.1
Bahrain Dinar749.61757.61
Thai Bhat8.168.31
Chinese Yuan39.5439.94
Hong Kong Dollar36.0836.43
Danish Krone41.4141.81
New Zealand Dollar175.62177.62
Singapore Dollar209.5211.5
Norwegians Krone27.1827.48
Swedish Krona27.3427.64
Swiss Franc331.46333.96
Indian Rupee3.393.5

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story