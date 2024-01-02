FM, US envoy discuss bilateral relations

US Ambassador Donald Bloom called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador Donald Bloom called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, here on Tuesday.

They discussed some major aspects of bilateral relations including the recent visit of the Chief of Army Staff to the United States.

The Foreign Minister underlined that the two sides should continue to build on the recent exchanges and the momentum gained in bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing in a dignified and safe manner.

In addition to other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

Advertisement

According to latest statistics, 917 more illegal Afghan nationals returned to their country yesterday.

So far, 456,562 illegal Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.