GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 04 Jan 2024

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 358.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 311.5. Updated on January 4, 2024.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 358.5 311.5

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 280.5 283 Euro 308.5 311.5 British Pound 358.5 362 UAE Dirham 76.6 77.3 Saudi Riyal 74.45 75.2 Kuwaiti Dinar 916.95 925.95 Canadian Dollar 210 212 Australian Dollar 189.5 191.5 Omani Riyal 732.5 740.5 Japanese Yen 1.95 2.04 Malaysian Ringgit 61.19 61.79 Qatari Riyal 77.45 78.15 Bahrain Dinar 750.01 758.01 Thai Bhat 8.18 8.33 Chinese Yuan 39.64 40.04 Hong Kong Dollar 35.96 36.31 Danish Krone 41.45 41.85 New Zealand Dollar 176.57 178.57 Singapore Dollar 210 212 Norwegians Krone 27.47 27.77 Swedish Krona 27.97 28.27 Swiss Franc 322.39 334.89 Indian Rupee 3.39 3.5