Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 3 Jan 2024

The current gold rates in Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) stand at KWD 203.98 for 10 grams and KWD 237.94 for one tola. The live gold rates vary across different cities in Kuwait. Gold prices undergo daily fluctuations globally and in Kuwait.

Stay updated on today’s gold price in Kuwait, including rates for 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat, and 22 karat gold. These rates are presented in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in the Kuwaiti Dinar currency (KWD). The live rates are sourced from local gold markets and bullion markets in Kuwait, providing daily updates on gold prices.

Today Gold Price in Kuwait

GOLD UNIT GOLD PRICE IN KUWAIT GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD) Gold 24K per Ounce KWD 634.46 $2,064.64 Gold 24K per 10 Grams KWD 203.98 $663.79 Gold 22K per 10 Grams KWD 186.98 $608.47 Gold 24K per Tola KWD 237.94 $774.31 Gold 22K per Tola KWD 218.11 $709.78