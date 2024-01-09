Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 10 Jan 2024

As of today, the price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan is PKR 216,100 per tola, while 22 karat gold is priced at PKR 198,143 per 10 grams on 10 January, 2024.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

The Latest gold rates in Pakistan are mention below

GOLD PURITY PER TOLA PER 10 GRAM 24K Rs. 216,100 Rs. 185,271 22K Rs. 198,143 Rs. 169,832 21K Rs. 189,136 Rs. 162,113 20K Rs. 180,130 Rs. 154,393 18K Rs. 162,117 Rs. 138,954