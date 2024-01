Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 5 Jan 2024

The Gold Rate in Pakistan is dynamic and fluctuates based on international gold rates. Gold imports mainly come from Gulf countries, and its price is influenced by the prevailing Dollar rate.

Gold is classified by grade and quality, with 22K and 24K gold being available in Pakistan, measured in tola and 10 grams. The cost of making gold jewelry is determined by the product’s design.

As of today, the Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs. 189,729 per 10 grams and Rs. 221,300 per tola. Gold rates are generally consistent nationwide, with each city’s Sarafa market determining the current gold rate. The Gold Rates in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad are provided below.

Gold Rate in Pakistan

GOLD PURITY PER TOLA PER 10 GRAM 24K Rs. 221,300 Rs. 189,729 22K Rs. 202,911 Rs. 173,919 21K Rs. 193,687 Rs. 166,013 20K Rs. 184,464 Rs. 158,108 18K Rs. 166,018 Rs. 142,297 Disclaimer: The gold rates provided here are based on current market conditions and international trends. Rates may vary slightly depending on local market dynamics. Viewers are advised to check with local sources for the most accurate and up-to-date gold rates in Pakistan. Advertisement