Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 7 Jan 2024

As of today, the price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan is PKR 217,000 per tola, while 22 karat gold is priced at PKR 170,539 per 10 grams on 7 January, 2024.
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
The Latest gold rates in Pakistan are mention below
|GOLD PURITY
|PER TOLA
|PER 10 GRAM
|24K
|Rs. 217,000
|Rs. 186,043
|22K
|Rs. 198,969
|Rs. 170,540
|21K
|Rs. 189,924
|Rs. 162,788
|20K
|Rs. 180,880
|Rs. 155,036
|18K
|Rs. 162,792
|Rs. 139,533
