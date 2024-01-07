Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 Jan 2024

As of today, the price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan is PKR 217,000 per tola, while 22 karat gold is priced at PKR 198,969 per 10 grams on 8 January, 2024.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

The Latest gold rates in Pakistan are mention below

GOLD PURITY PER TOLA PER 10 GRAM 24K Rs. 217,000 Rs. 186,043 22K Rs. 198,969 Rs. 170,540 21K Rs. 189,924 Rs. 162,788 20K Rs. 180,880 Rs. 155,036 18K Rs. 162,792 Rs. 139,533

