Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 Jan 2024

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 7 Jan 2024
As of today, the price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan is...
As of today, the price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan is PKR 217,000 per tola, while 22 karat gold is priced at PKR 198,969 per 10 grams on 8 January, 2024.
The Latest gold rates in Pakistan are mention below
|GOLD PURITY
|PER TOLA
|PER 10 GRAM
|24K
|Rs. 217,000
|Rs. 186,043
|22K
|Rs. 198,969
|Rs. 170,540
|21K
|Rs. 189,924
|Rs. 162,788
|20K
|Rs. 180,880
|Rs. 155,036
|18K
|Rs. 162,792
|Rs. 139,533
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.