Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 Jan 2024

As of today, the price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan is PKR 217,000 per tola, while 22 karat gold is priced at PKR 198,969 per 10 grams on 8 January, 2024.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

The Latest gold rates in Pakistan are mention below

GOLD PURITYPER TOLAPER 10 GRAM
24KRs. 217,000Rs. 186,043
22KRs. 198,969Rs. 170,540
21KRs. 189,924Rs. 162,788
20KRs. 180,880Rs. 155,036
18KRs. 162,792Rs. 139,533

