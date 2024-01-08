Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 9 Jan 2024

As of today, the price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan is PKR 220,700 per tola, while 22 karat gold is priced at PKR 202,361 per 10 grams on 9 January, 2024.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

The Latest gold rates in Pakistan are mention below

GOLD PURITY PER TOLA PER 10 GRAM 24K Rs. 220,700 Rs. 189,215 22K Rs. 202,361 Rs. 173,448 21K Rs. 193,162 Rs. 165,564 20K Rs. 183,964 Rs. 157,680 18K Rs. 165,568 Rs. 141,912