Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia Today – 10 January 2024

Today, the gold rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) of 10 grams of 24K gold is SAR 2,456.81. However, these rates are given in 1-tola, 1-gram, and 10-gram increments in Saudi Riyal.

Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the SAR provide live rates.

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia Today

The latest gold rate in SAR is on, 10 January 2024. is mentioned below.

GOLD UNIT GOLD PRICE IN SAUDI ARABIA GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD) Gold 24K per Ounce SAR 7,641.67 $2,037.58 Gold 24K per 10 Grams SAR 2,456.81 $655.09 Gold 22K per 10 Grams SAR 2,252.08 $600.50 Gold 24K per Tola SAR 2,865.87 $764.16 Gold 22K per Tola SAR 2,627.05 $700.48