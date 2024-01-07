Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia Today – 8 January 2024

Advertisement
Today Gold rate in Saudi Arabia, (SAR) 10 gram of gold 24K is SAR 2,469.17. However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal.
Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the SAR provide live rates.
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia Today
The latest Gold Rate in SAR on, 8 January 2024. is mention below.
|GOLD UNIT
|GOLD PRICE IN SAUDI ARABIA
|GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
|Gold 24K per Ounce
|SAR 7,680.10
|$2,047.88
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|SAR 2,469.17
|$658.40
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|SAR 2,263.41
|$603.53
|Gold 24K per Tola
|SAR 2,880.29
|$768.02
|Gold 22K per Tola
|SAR 2,640.27
|$704.02
