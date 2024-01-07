Gold Rate in UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 8 January 2024

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 Jan 2024
As of today, the price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan is...
UAE: Today Gold rate in Dubai (U.A.E Dirham) 10 gram of gold 24K is AED 2,418.40. However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.
The Latest Gold Rate in UAE are mention below:
|GOLD UNIT
|GOLD PRICE IN UAE
|GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
|Gold 24K per Ounce
|AED 7,522.20
|$2,047.88
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|AED 2,418.40
|$658.40
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|AED 2,216.87
|$603.53
|Gold 24K per Tola
|AED 2,821.07
|$768.02
|Gold 22K per Tola
|AED 2,585.98
|$704.02
