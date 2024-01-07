Advertisement
Gold Rate in UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 8 January 2024

UAE: Today Gold rate in Dubai (U.A.E Dirham) 10 gram of gold 24K is AED 2,418.40. However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.

GOLD RATE IN AED

The Latest Gold Rate in UAE are mention below:

GOLD UNITGOLD PRICE IN UAEGOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
Gold 24K per OunceAED 7,522.20$2,047.88
Gold 24K per 10 GramsAED 2,418.40$658.40
Gold 22K per 10 GramsAED 2,216.87$603.53
Gold 24K per TolaAED 2,821.07$768.02
Gold 22K per TolaAED 2,585.98$704.02

Also Read

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 Jan 2024
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 Jan 2024

As of today, the price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan is...

