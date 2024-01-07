Gold Rate in UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 8 January 2024

UAE: Today Gold rate in Dubai (U.A.E Dirham) 10 gram of gold 24K is AED 2,418.40. However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.

GOLD RATE IN AED

The Latest Gold Rate in UAE are mention below:

GOLD UNIT GOLD PRICE IN UAE GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD) Gold 24K per Ounce AED 7,522.20 $2,047.88 Gold 24K per 10 Grams AED 2,418.40 $658.40 Gold 22K per 10 Grams AED 2,216.87 $603.53 Gold 24K per Tola AED 2,821.07 $768.02 Gold 22K per Tola AED 2,585.98 $704.02

