Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honda BRV 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Honda BRV 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Articles
Advertisement
Honda BRV 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Honda BRV 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Advertisement

The Honda BR-V has become a prominent contender in the compact SUV market, offering a harmonious blend of style, practicality, and performance. This article explores the Honda BR-V’s price in Pakistan and delves into its key specifications that make it a popular choice among those seeking a versatile and reliable SUV.

Engine and Performance

The Honda BR-V is typically equipped with a fuel-efficient and reliable engine, providing a balanced mix of power and efficiency. The available engine options often include a responsive petrol engine, contributing to a smooth driving experience, whether navigating city streets or venturing onto highways.

Design and Exterior

The BR-V boasts a contemporary and sporty design that sets it apart in the crowded SUV segment. Its exterior features include Honda‘s distinctive front grille, sleek headlights, and a well-sculpted body that combines aesthetics with aerodynamic efficiency. The SUV’s design not only appeals to the eye but also enhances its overall performance.

Advertisement

Interior Comfort and Space

Inside the Honda BR-V, occupants are treated to a spacious and comfortable cabin. The SUV typically features three rows of seating, making it a practical choice for families or those who often travel with a larger group. Quality materials, thoughtful design, and ample legroom contribute to a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

Honda BRV 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Honda BRV 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Infotainment and Connectivity

Honda places a strong emphasis on technology, and the BR-V is equipped with a modern infotainment system. This often includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and compatibility with popular smartphone integration platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These features cater to the connectivity needs of today’s tech-savvy drivers.

Safety Features

Advertisement

Safety is a priority for Honda, and the BR-V typically comes equipped with a range of safety features. This includes airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and other advanced safety technologies. These features contribute to the overall safety and security of both the driver and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency

The Honda BR-V is designed with fuel efficiency in mind, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and longer journeys. The efficient engine and aerodynamic design contribute to the SUV’s ability to deliver impressive mileage, reducing the overall cost of ownership.

Also Read

Hyundai Santa 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
Hyundai Santa 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The Hyundai Santa Fe has established itself as a prominent player in...

Warranty and After-Sales Services

Honda often offers a competitive warranty package for the BR-V, providing buyers with confidence in the vehicle’s reliability. Additionally, Honda’s extensive after-sales service network ensures that customers have access to reliable maintenance and support throughout the ownership experience.

Advertisement

Honda BRV 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Advertisement

Honda BR-V i-VTEC S

1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 6,299,000

Honda BRV 2024 key specifications

Price55.0 – 61.8 lacs
Body TypeMPV
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4453 x 1753 x 1666 mm
Ground Clearance201 mm
Displacement1497 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power118 hp
Torque145 Nm
Boot Space539 L
Kerb Weight1240 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage11 – 15 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity42 L
Seating Capacity7 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size195/60/R16
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story