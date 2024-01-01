Honda BRV 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Hyundai Santa 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
The Honda BR-V has become a prominent contender in the compact SUV market, offering a harmonious blend of style, practicality, and performance. This article explores the Honda BR-V’s price in Pakistan and delves into its key specifications that make it a popular choice among those seeking a versatile and reliable SUV.
The Honda BR-V is typically equipped with a fuel-efficient and reliable engine, providing a balanced mix of power and efficiency. The available engine options often include a responsive petrol engine, contributing to a smooth driving experience, whether navigating city streets or venturing onto highways.
The BR-V boasts a contemporary and sporty design that sets it apart in the crowded SUV segment. Its exterior features include Honda‘s distinctive front grille, sleek headlights, and a well-sculpted body that combines aesthetics with aerodynamic efficiency. The SUV’s design not only appeals to the eye but also enhances its overall performance.
Inside the Honda BR-V, occupants are treated to a spacious and comfortable cabin. The SUV typically features three rows of seating, making it a practical choice for families or those who often travel with a larger group. Quality materials, thoughtful design, and ample legroom contribute to a comfortable and enjoyable ride.
Honda places a strong emphasis on technology, and the BR-V is equipped with a modern infotainment system. This often includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and compatibility with popular smartphone integration platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These features cater to the connectivity needs of today’s tech-savvy drivers.
Safety is a priority for Honda, and the BR-V typically comes equipped with a range of safety features. This includes airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and other advanced safety technologies. These features contribute to the overall safety and security of both the driver and passengers.
The Honda BR-V is designed with fuel efficiency in mind, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and longer journeys. The efficient engine and aerodynamic design contribute to the SUV’s ability to deliver impressive mileage, reducing the overall cost of ownership.
Honda often offers a competitive warranty package for the BR-V, providing buyers with confidence in the vehicle’s reliability. Additionally, Honda’s extensive after-sales service network ensures that customers have access to reliable maintenance and support throughout the ownership experience.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Honda BR-V i-VTEC S
1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 6,299,000
|Price
|55.0 – 61.8 lacs
|Body Type
|MPV
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4453 x 1753 x 1666 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Displacement
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|118 hp
|Torque
|145 Nm
|Boot Space
|539 L
|Kerb Weight
|1240 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|11 – 15 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Seating Capacity
|7 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|195/60/R16
