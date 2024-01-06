Advertisement
Honda CB 125 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Honda CB 125 has been a popular choice among motorcycle enthusiasts, known for its combination of style, performance, and reliability. In Pakistan, where the demand for efficient and durable motorcycles is high, the Honda CB 125 has carved a niche for itself. This article explores the Honda CB 125’s price in Pakistan and delves into its key specifications that make it a sought-after two-wheeler in the country.

Engine Performance

The Honda CB 125 boasts a powerful engine that delivers a blend of performance and fuel efficiency. Equipped with a four-stroke, single-cylinder engine, the CB 125 provides a smooth and reliable riding experience. The engine displacement and power output contribute to a responsive and agile ride, making it suitable for both city commuting and highway cruising.

Design and Style

One of the key attractions of the Honda CB 125 is its sleek and modern design. The motorcycle features a sporty yet sophisticated look, with attention to detail evident in its exterior. The aerodynamic design not only enhances the bike’s visual appeal but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency and handling.

Comfort and Handling

The Honda CB 125 is designed with rider comfort in mind. The ergonomics of the bike ensure a comfortable riding posture, making it suitable for long journeys as well as daily commuting. The handling is responsive, providing riders with a sense of control and confidence in various road conditions.

Technology and Innovation

The CB 125 incorporates modern technology and innovative features to enhance the overall riding experience. From a user-friendly instrument cluster to advanced engine management systems, Honda has incorporated elements that reflect the brand’s commitment to staying at the forefront of motorcycle technology.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount on any motorcycle, and the Honda CB 125 doesn’t disappoint. Equipped with advanced safety features, including reliable braking systems and responsive headlights, the CB 125 prioritizes the well-being of the rider.

Fuel Efficiency

In a country where fuel efficiency is a top priority for motorcycle owners, the Honda CB 125 excels. The engineering behind this model prioritizes fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. This makes it an economical choice for riders who seek a balance between power and fuel savings.

Honda CB 125 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The Latest price of Honda CG 125 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 390,900.

Honda CB 125 Key Specifications

PricePKR 390,900
Dimension (Lxwxh)2043 x 742 x 1095 mm
Engine4 Stroke, 125cc OHV, Air Cooled Engine
Displacement124 cc
ClutchWet Type Multi-Plate
Transmission5-speed
Horsepower10.7 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
Torque10.2 Nm @ 7500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke56.6 x 49.5 mm
Compression Ratio9.0:1
Petrol Capacity12.3L
Fuel Average35.0 KM/L
StartingSelf-Start/Kick Start
Top Speed100 KM/H
Dry Weight122KG
FrameBackbone Type
Ground Clearance120mm
Wheel Size18 in
Tyre at Back90 – 90
Tyre at Front2.75 – 2.75
