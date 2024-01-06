Honda CD 70 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Honda CD 70 has been a staple in the Pakistani motorcycle market, recognized for its simplicity, durability, and fuel efficiency. As one of the most popular choices among commuters and budget-conscious riders, the Honda CD 70 has maintained its reputation for reliability. This article explores the Honda CD 70’s price in Pakistan and highlights its key specifications that contribute to its enduring popularity in the country.

Engine Performance

The Honda CD 70 is equipped with a robust four-stroke, single-cylinder engine, delivering reliable performance for daily commuting. Despite its modest engine size, the CD 70 provides adequate power for urban riding conditions. The focus on simplicity and efficiency makes the engine easy to maintain, contributing to the bike’s overall cost-effectiveness.

Design and Build

The design of the Honda CD 70 is characterized by simplicity and functionality. The bike features a classic and timeless design, appealing to riders who appreciate a no-frills approach to commuting. The sturdy build of the CD 70 contributes to its durability, capable of withstanding the rigors of daily use and varied road conditions.

Advertisement

Comfortable Riding Posture

The ergonomic design of the Honda CD 70 prioritizes rider comfort. With a comfortable seating position and easy-to-reach handlebars, the bike ensures a relaxed riding experience, even during extended journeys. This aspect is particularly crucial for those relying on the CD 70 for daily commute purposes.

Durable Chassis and Suspension

The CD 70 features a robust chassis and suspension system, designed to handle the challenges of Pakistani roads. Whether navigating through city traffic or tackling uneven surfaces, the bike’s chassis provides stability and control, enhancing the overall riding experience and ensuring rider safety.

Low Maintenance

Another advantage of the Honda CD 70 is its low maintenance requirements. The straightforward design of the bike, coupled with reliable engineering, results in minimal upkeep costs. This is a significant factor for riders looking for a hassle-free and cost-effective ownership experience.

Advertisement

Also Read Honda CB 125 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update The Honda CB 125 has been a popular choice among motorcycle enthusiasts,...

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Honda CD 70 is its exceptional fuel efficiency. The bike is designed to cover long distances on minimal fuel, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a budget-friendly commuting option. The efficient engine management system ensures that riders get the most out of each tank of fuel.

Honda CD 70 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The Latest Price of Honda CD 70 in Pakistan is PKR 157,900.

Honda CD 70 key specifications

Price PKR 157,900 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1897 x 751 x 1014 mm Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled Displacement 72 cc Clutch Multiple wet plates Transmission 4-speed Horsepower 5.1 HP @ 7500.0 RPM Torque 5.0 Nm @ 5500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 47.0 x 41.4 mm Compression Ratio 8.8:1 Petrol Capacity 8.5L Fuel Average 55.0 KM/L Starting Kick Start Top Speed 80 KM/H Dry Weight 82KG Frame Backbone Type Ground Clearance 136mm Wheel Size 17 in Tyre at Back 2.50 – 17 Tyre at Front 2.25 – 2.25

Advertisement