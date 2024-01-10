Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honda CD 70 Installment Plan in Pakistan – Jan 2024

Honda CD 70 Installment Plan in Pakistan – Jan 2024

Articles
Advertisement
Honda CD 70 Installment Plan in Pakistan – Jan 2024

Honda CD 70 Installment Plan in Pakistan – Jan 2024

Advertisement

Despite the ongoing challenges in the Pakistani auto industry since 2022, marked by import restrictions and production disruptions, Honda has consistently increased prices for its two-wheelers.

Surprisingly, the Honda CD 70 remains a top-selling model, outperforming competitors like Suzuki and Yamaha.

The 2024 Honda CD 70 continues to lead the bike market due to its reliability, easy maintenance, and the trust associated with the Honda brand.

Even without significant updates, it remains the preferred choice for many Pakistanis, offering decent fuel efficiency and ample performance for daily commuting.

Particularly popular among delivery riders, the Honda CD 70 stands out as a dependable and practical option. Despite multiple price hikes, the current cost for the Honda CD 70 is Rs157,900.

Advertisement

Honda CD 70 2024 Installment Plan 2024

(With Bank Alfalah)
Honda CD 70 2024Total price Rs 157,900
3 Months PlanRs52,700 (zero mark-up)
6 Months PlanRs26,300 (zero mark-up)
9 Months PlanRs20,465
12 Months PlanRs16,100
18 Months PlanRs11,700
24 Months PlanRs9,500
36 Months PlanRs7,300

Honda CD 70 Fuel Average

45–55 kilometers per liter

Honda CD 70 2024 Colors

Black, Red and Blue

Advertisement

Honda CD 70 for sale in Pakistan

Kindly check the local market or visit the online portal for the latest prices of used Honda CD 70.

Also Read

Latest Price of Honda CD 70 in Pakistan – November 2023
Latest Price of Honda CD 70 in Pakistan – November 2023

In the ever-evolving world of motorcycles, one stalwart continues to rule the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story