Honda CD 70 Installment Plan in Pakistan – Jan 2024

Despite the ongoing challenges in the Pakistani auto industry since 2022, marked by import restrictions and production disruptions, Honda has consistently increased prices for its two-wheelers.

Surprisingly, the Honda CD 70 remains a top-selling model, outperforming competitors like Suzuki and Yamaha.

The 2024 Honda CD 70 continues to lead the bike market due to its reliability, easy maintenance, and the trust associated with the Honda brand.

Even without significant updates, it remains the preferred choice for many Pakistanis, offering decent fuel efficiency and ample performance for daily commuting.

Particularly popular among delivery riders, the Honda CD 70 stands out as a dependable and practical option. Despite multiple price hikes, the current cost for the Honda CD 70 is Rs157,900.

Honda CD 70 2024 Installment Plan 2024

(With Bank Alfalah)

Honda CD 70 2024 Total price Rs 157,900 3 Months Plan Rs52,700 (zero mark-up) 6 Months Plan Rs26,300 (zero mark-up) 9 Months Plan Rs20,465 12 Months Plan Rs16,100 18 Months Plan Rs11,700 24 Months Plan Rs9,500 36 Months Plan Rs7,300

Honda CD 70 Fuel Average

45–55 kilometers per liter

Honda CD 70 2024 Colors

Black, Red and Blue

Honda CD 70 for sale in Pakistan

Kindly check the local market or visit the online portal for the latest prices of used Honda CD 70.

