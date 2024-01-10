Honda CD 70 Installment Plan in Pakistan – Jan 2024

Latest Price of Honda CD 70 in Pakistan – November 2023
In the ever-evolving world of motorcycles, one stalwart continues to rule the...
Despite the ongoing challenges in the Pakistani auto industry since 2022, marked by import restrictions and production disruptions, Honda has consistently increased prices for its two-wheelers.
Surprisingly, the Honda CD 70 remains a top-selling model, outperforming competitors like Suzuki and Yamaha.
The 2024 Honda CD 70 continues to lead the bike market due to its reliability, easy maintenance, and the trust associated with the Honda brand.
Even without significant updates, it remains the preferred choice for many Pakistanis, offering decent fuel efficiency and ample performance for daily commuting.
Particularly popular among delivery riders, the Honda CD 70 stands out as a dependable and practical option. Despite multiple price hikes, the current cost for the Honda CD 70 is Rs157,900.
(With Bank Alfalah)
|Honda CD 70 2024
|Total price Rs 157,900
|3 Months Plan
|Rs52,700 (zero mark-up)
|6 Months Plan
|Rs26,300 (zero mark-up)
|9 Months Plan
|Rs20,465
|12 Months Plan
|Rs16,100
|18 Months Plan
|Rs11,700
|24 Months Plan
|Rs9,500
|36 Months Plan
|Rs7,300
45–55 kilometers per liter
Black, Red and Blue
Kindly check the local market or visit the online portal for the latest prices of used Honda CD 70.
