Honda CG 125 Installment Plans – January 2024

The Honda CG-125 stands as the ideal choice for the average Pakistani commuter, ticking all the boxes, from fuel efficiency and robust performance to excellent resale value and easy maintenance.

With its air-cooled engine and manual transmission, the CG-125 is recognized for durability and longevity, making it the reigning king of Pakistani roads.

Despite rising prices, the CG-125 maintained its dominance in the automotive market, leading sales in 2023.

Renowned for its build quality, aftermarket services, and impressive power, the Honda CG-125 continues to be a favorite among Pakistani riders.

Honda CG 125 Installment Plans 2024

For those seeking affordability in 2024, various installment plans with Bank Meezan provide a convenient way to own this reliable and enduring motorcycle.

12 Months Installment Plan

24 Months Installment Plan

36 Months Installment Plan

