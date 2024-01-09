Advertisement
Honda City 1.2 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The automotive landscape in Pakistan has been continuously evolving, with consumers seeking vehicles that offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and affordability. Among the notable contenders in this segment, the Honda City 1.2 has carved a niche for itself.

Engine and Performance

The heart of the Honda City 1.2 is its robust 1.2-liter i-VTEC engine. This engine is designed to deliver a responsive and fuel-efficient driving experience. Known for its smooth performance, the i-VTEC engine strikes a balance between power and efficiency, making it suitable for both city driving and highway cruising.

Transmission Options

The Honda City 1.2 is typically available with a manual transmission, offering drivers a hands-on and engaging driving experience. The manual gearbox allows drivers to have greater control over the vehicle’s performance, making it a favorite among driving enthusiasts.

Exterior Features

The exterior design of the Honda City 1.2 exudes a sense of sophistication and modernity. Sleek lines, a bold front grille, and stylish headlights contribute to the car’s overall aesthetic appeal. Alloy wheels, body-colored door handles, and side mirrors add a touch of elegance, making the Honda City 1.2 a head-turner on the road.

Interior Comfort and Convenience

Step inside the Honda City 1.2, and you’ll find a well-appointed interior that prioritizes comfort and convenience. The spacious cabin accommodates passengers with ample legroom and supportive seats. Features such as a multifunction steering wheel, air conditioning, and an infotainment system enhance the overall driving experience.

Safety Features

Honda places a strong emphasis on safety, and the City 1.2 reflects this commitment with features like airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and advanced braking technology. These safety features are designed to provide occupants with a secure and protected driving environment.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Honda City 1.2 is its commendable fuel efficiency. The i-VTEC engine, coupled with Honda’s engineering prowess, ensures that the vehicle delivers a frugal fuel consumption rate, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long journeys.

Honda City 1.2 2024 Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Honda City 1.2L M/T

1199 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 4,699,000

Honda City 1.2L CVT

1199 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 4,829,000

Honda City 1.2 Key Features

Price47.0 – 58.5 lacs
Body TypeCompact sedan
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4441 x 1694 x 1498 mm
Ground Clearance172 mm
Displacement1199 – 1497 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power88 – 118 hp
Torque110 – 145 Nm
Boot Space510 L
Kerb Weight1178 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 16 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size175/65/R15

 

