Honda City 1.2 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Toyota Prius 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
The automotive landscape in Pakistan has been continuously evolving, with consumers seeking vehicles that offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and affordability. Among the notable contenders in this segment, the Honda City 1.2 has carved a niche for itself.
The heart of the Honda City 1.2 is its robust 1.2-liter i-VTEC engine. This engine is designed to deliver a responsive and fuel-efficient driving experience. Known for its smooth performance, the i-VTEC engine strikes a balance between power and efficiency, making it suitable for both city driving and highway cruising.
The Honda City 1.2 is typically available with a manual transmission, offering drivers a hands-on and engaging driving experience. The manual gearbox allows drivers to have greater control over the vehicle’s performance, making it a favorite among driving enthusiasts.
The exterior design of the Honda City 1.2 exudes a sense of sophistication and modernity. Sleek lines, a bold front grille, and stylish headlights contribute to the car’s overall aesthetic appeal. Alloy wheels, body-colored door handles, and side mirrors add a touch of elegance, making the Honda City 1.2 a head-turner on the road.
Step inside the Honda City 1.2, and you’ll find a well-appointed interior that prioritizes comfort and convenience. The spacious cabin accommodates passengers with ample legroom and supportive seats. Features such as a multifunction steering wheel, air conditioning, and an infotainment system enhance the overall driving experience.
Honda places a strong emphasis on safety, and the City 1.2 reflects this commitment with features like airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and advanced braking technology. These safety features are designed to provide occupants with a secure and protected driving environment.
One of the standout features of the Honda City 1.2 is its commendable fuel efficiency. The i-VTEC engine, coupled with Honda’s engineering prowess, ensures that the vehicle delivers a frugal fuel consumption rate, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long journeys.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Honda City 1.2L M/T
1199 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 4,699,000
Honda City 1.2L CVT
1199 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 4,829,000
|Price
|47.0 – 58.5 lacs
|Body Type
|Compact sedan
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4441 x 1694 x 1498 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Displacement
|1199 – 1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|88 – 118 hp
|Torque
|110 – 145 Nm
|Boot Space
|510 L
|Kerb Weight
|1178 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 16 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|175/65/R15
