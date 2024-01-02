Advertisement
Edition: English
Honda City latest price in Pakistan & Specifications 2024

The City has consistently been Honda’s top choice for many years, known for its reputation as a dependable option for buyers.

The car’s USPs include decent fuel efficiency, its comfort, and a spacious interior. Backed by range of modern tech and features, Honda is loaded with infotainment systems and connectivity options.

Its resale value also makes it an excellent choice as the car tends to retain its legacy. The latest trims of the car feature a sleek and modern look and overall the car offers a smooth and comfortable ride.

Many sedan buyers chose the Honda City for its suitability for city driving. The car has been available in the market for almost three decades and has experienced several generations.

In Pakistan, its latest generation comes with a modern design spacious interior and modern technology.

City’s smooth driving experience with the latest safety features like ABS braking and multiple airbags makes it a considerable choice with cars of its league.

Honda City Latest Price in Pakistan

ModelsPrice
Honda City 1.2L MTRs4,699,000
Honda City 1.2L CVTRs4,829,000
Honda City 1.5LS CVTRs5,439,000
Honda City 1.5LAS MTRs5,649,000
Honda City 1.5LAS CVTRs5,849,000

Honda City Specifications

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

