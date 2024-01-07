Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024

The Honda Vezel, a compact crossover SUV, has gained popularity in the Pakistani automotive market for its sleek design, fuel efficiency, and versatile features. As a part of Honda’s lineup, the Vezel combines style with functionality, making it a favored choice among those seeking a balance between urban practicality and modern aesthetics.

Engine and Performance

The Honda Vezel is typically powered by a 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine, providing a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.

With its continuously variable transmission (CVT), the Vezel ensures smooth acceleration and responsive handling on both city streets and highways.

Hybrid Technology

Advertisement

Many variants of the Honda Vezel feature hybrid technology, incorporating Honda’s innovative i-DCD (Intelligent Dual-Clutch Drive) system. The hybrid system enhances fuel efficiency by seamlessly switching between the electric and petrol engine modes, making the Vezel an eco-friendly option.

Exterior Design

The Honda Vezel boasts a contemporary and aerodynamic exterior design, characterized by sharp lines, stylish headlights, and a distinctive front grille. The compact dimensions of the Vezel make it easy to maneuver in urban settings while retaining a bold and dynamic presence on the road.

Interior Features and Comfort

Inside, the Vezel offers a well-appointed interior with modern features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and premium upholstery. The spacious and comfortable cabin accommodates both the driver and passengers, providing a pleasurable driving experience.

Smart Connectivity

Advertisement

The Vezel is equipped with smart connectivity features, such as Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports, allowing drivers to stay connected and entertained on the go.

Versatility and Practicality

The Vezel’s design emphasizes versatility, with features like foldable rear seats that allow for expanded cargo space when needed. Its compact size and flexible interior make it a practical choice for various lifestyles and daily commuting needs.

Safety Features

Honda prioritizes safety, and the Vezel reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. Standard safety features include multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), a vehicle stability assist (VSA), and a rearview camera.

Advertisement

Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Advertisement Honda Vezel e-HEV Play 1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 15,500,000 Honda Vezel e-HEV X 1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 7,200,000 Honda Vezel e-HEV Z 1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid Advertisement PKR 10,500,000 Advertisement Honda Vezel G 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 13,500,000

Honda Vezel key specifications

Dimensions Advertisement Overall Length 4330 mm Kerb Weight 1495 KG Overall Width 1790 mm Boot Space 335 L Overall Height 1590 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2610 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 190 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Hybrid Turbo Charger – Displacement 1500 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 151 HP at 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 13.5:1 Torque 267 Nm at 3000 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System EFI (Hybrid) Valve Mechanism 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Advertisement Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7-speed Steering

Advertisement Steering Type Leatherite steering with electronic motor Minimum Turning Radius – Power Assisted Electronic power steering Advertisement Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and tires

Advertisement Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 225/55/18 Wheel Size 18 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114.3mm Spare Tyre Size – Advertisement Fuel Economy

Mileage City 22 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 50 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L