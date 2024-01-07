Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
The Toyota Land Cruiser, a flagship in Toyota's SUV lineup, is renowned...
The Honda Vezel, a compact crossover SUV, has gained popularity in the Pakistani automotive market for its sleek design, fuel efficiency, and versatile features. As a part of Honda’s lineup, the Vezel combines style with functionality, making it a favored choice among those seeking a balance between urban practicality and modern aesthetics.
The Honda Vezel is typically powered by a 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine, providing a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.
With its continuously variable transmission (CVT), the Vezel ensures smooth acceleration and responsive handling on both city streets and highways.
Many variants of the Honda Vezel feature hybrid technology, incorporating Honda’s innovative i-DCD (Intelligent Dual-Clutch Drive) system. The hybrid system enhances fuel efficiency by seamlessly switching between the electric and petrol engine modes, making the Vezel an eco-friendly option.
The Honda Vezel boasts a contemporary and aerodynamic exterior design, characterized by sharp lines, stylish headlights, and a distinctive front grille. The compact dimensions of the Vezel make it easy to maneuver in urban settings while retaining a bold and dynamic presence on the road.
Inside, the Vezel offers a well-appointed interior with modern features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and premium upholstery. The spacious and comfortable cabin accommodates both the driver and passengers, providing a pleasurable driving experience.
The Vezel is equipped with smart connectivity features, such as Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports, allowing drivers to stay connected and entertained on the go.
The Vezel’s design emphasizes versatility, with features like foldable rear seats that allow for expanded cargo space when needed. Its compact size and flexible interior make it a practical choice for various lifestyles and daily commuting needs.
Honda prioritizes safety, and the Vezel reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. Standard safety features include multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), a vehicle stability assist (VSA), and a rearview camera.
|Variants
Advertisement
Honda Vezel e-HEV Play
1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 15,500,000
Honda Vezel e-HEV X
1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 7,200,000
Honda Vezel e-HEV Z
1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
Advertisement
PKR 10,500,000
Advertisement
Honda Vezel G
1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 13,500,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4330 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1495 KG
|Overall Width
|1790 mm
|Boot Space
|335 L
|Overall Height
|1590 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2610 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Turbo Charger
|–
|Displacement
|1500 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|151 HP at 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|13.5:1
|Torque
|267 Nm at 3000 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|EFI (Hybrid)
|Valve Mechanism
|16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|7-speed
|Steering Type
|Leatherite steering with electronic motor
|Minimum Turning Radius
|–
|Power Assisted
|Electronic power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|225/55/18
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114.3mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|22 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|50 L
|Mileage Highway
|18 KM/L
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.