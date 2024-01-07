Advertisement
Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024

The Honda Vezel, a compact crossover SUV, has gained popularity in the Pakistani automotive market for its sleek design, fuel efficiency, and versatile features. As a part of Honda’s lineup, the Vezel combines style with functionality, making it a favored choice among those seeking a balance between urban practicality and modern aesthetics.

Engine and Performance

The Honda Vezel is typically powered by a 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine, providing a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.

With its continuously variable transmission (CVT), the Vezel ensures smooth acceleration and responsive handling on both city streets and highways.

Hybrid Technology

Many variants of the Honda Vezel feature hybrid technology, incorporating Honda’s innovative i-DCD (Intelligent Dual-Clutch Drive) system. The hybrid system enhances fuel efficiency by seamlessly switching between the electric and petrol engine modes, making the Vezel an eco-friendly option.

Exterior Design

The Honda Vezel boasts a contemporary and aerodynamic exterior design, characterized by sharp lines, stylish headlights, and a distinctive front grille. The compact dimensions of the Vezel make it easy to maneuver in urban settings while retaining a bold and dynamic presence on the road.

Interior Features and Comfort

Inside, the Vezel offers a well-appointed interior with modern features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and premium upholstery. The spacious and comfortable cabin accommodates both the driver and passengers, providing a pleasurable driving experience.

Smart Connectivity

The Vezel is equipped with smart connectivity features, such as Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports, allowing drivers to stay connected and entertained on the go.

Versatility and Practicality

The Vezel’s design emphasizes versatility, with features like foldable rear seats that allow for expanded cargo space when needed. Its compact size and flexible interior make it a practical choice for various lifestyles and daily commuting needs.

Safety Features

Honda prioritizes safety, and the Vezel reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. Standard safety features include multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), a vehicle stability assist (VSA), and a rearview camera.

Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants
Honda Vezel e-HEV Play

1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 15,500,000

Honda Vezel e-HEV X

1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 7,200,000

Honda Vezel e-HEV Z

1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 10,500,000
Honda Vezel G

1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 13,500,000

Honda Vezel key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4330 mm
Kerb Weight1495 KG
Overall Width1790 mm
Boot Space335 L
Overall Height1590 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2610 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance190 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypeHybrid
Turbo Charger
Displacement1500 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power151 HP at 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio13.5:1
Torque267 Nm at 3000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemEFI (Hybrid)
Valve Mechanism16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7-speed
Steering
Steering TypeLeatherite steering with electronic motor
Minimum Turning Radius
Power AssistedElectronic power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size225/55/18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114.3mm
Spare Tyre Size
Fuel Economy
Mileage City22 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity50 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L
