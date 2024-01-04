How to renew your Dubai driving learning permit online?

2,000 driver jobs announced in Saudi Arabia for 2024
Renewing your driving learning permit in Dubai has never been easier with the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) user-friendly online platform at rta.ae. If your learning permit is about to expire or has already been deactivated, follow these simple steps to renew it from the comfort of your home.
Step 1: Set up a UAE Pass Account Create a UAE Pass account, serving as your national digital identity for both residents and visitors in the UAE.
Step 2: Visit the RTA website.
Step 3: Pay for the Renewal
Step 4: Access Your Learning Permit and Book Exams
Note: If your permit expired over 6 months ago, you’ll need to reapply.
By following these straightforward steps, you can efficiently renew your driving learning permit online, ensuring you stay compliant and ready for your driving journey in Dubai.
