Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
How to renew your Dubai driving learning permit online?

How to renew your Dubai driving learning permit online?

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Renewing your driving learning permit in Dubai has never been easier with the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) user-friendly online platform at rta.ae. If your learning permit is about to expire or has already been deactivated, follow these simple steps to renew it from the comfort of your home.

Step 1: Set up a UAE Pass Account Create a UAE Pass account, serving as your national digital identity for both residents and visitors in the UAE.

Step 2: Visit the RTA website.

  • Click on ‘Login’ (located at the top right).
    • Advertisement
  • Sign in using UAE Pass.
  • Navigate to ‘Licensing’ and select ‘Licence category.’
  • Click on ‘Apply for a New Driving Licence.’
  • Answer questions and choose your license category. After selecting your category, you’ll receive a prompt to reactivate your learning file. Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Pay for the Renewal

Advertisement
  • Click ‘Pay Now’ after viewing the renewal fee (Dh320).
  • Enter your card details on the payment platform.
  • Upon successful payment, receive confirmation from the RTA.

Step 4: Access Your Learning Permit and Book Exams

Advertisement
  • In ‘My Licensing,’ click ‘Learning Permit’ to view or download it.
  • In ‘My Exams,’ click ‘Book an Exam’ to schedule theory or practical exams.

Note: If your permit expired over 6 months ago, you’ll need to reapply.

Cost

Advertisement
  • Dh100: Renewing learning permit
  • Dh200: Opening/modifying learning file data
  • Dh20: Knowledge and Innovation Fees

By following these straightforward steps, you can efficiently renew your driving learning permit online, ensuring you stay compliant and ready for your driving journey in Dubai.

Advertisement

Also Read

2,000 driver jobs announced in Saudi Arabia for 2024
2,000 driver jobs announced in Saudi Arabia for 2024

Saudi Arabia, a hub for many Pakistani expatriates, continues to offer promising...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story