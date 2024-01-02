Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hyundai Elantra 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Hyundai Elantra 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Articles
Advertisement
Hyundai Elantra 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Hyundai Elantra 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Advertisement

The Hyundai Elantra, a popular sedan known for its sleek design and advanced features, has made a significant impact in the automotive market. As it continues to gain popularity in Pakistan, prospective buyers are keen on understanding both its pricing details and key specifications.

Engine Performance

The Hyundai Elantra boasts impressive engine performance, delivering a smooth and efficient driving experience. The available engine options may vary, but a common engine configuration includes a powerful yet fuel-efficient setup, ensuring a balance between performance and economy.

Design and styling

Hyundai Elantra 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Hyundai Elantra 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Advertisement

Known for its modern and stylish exterior, the Hyundai Elantra features a dynamic design that stands out on the road. From its bold front grille to its sleek profile, the Elantra exudes a sense of sophistication and contemporary aesthetics. The attention to detail in its design is a key factor contributing to its popularity among consumers.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Step inside the Hyundai Elantra, and you’ll find a well-designed and comfortable interior. The cabin offers ample space for passengers, with quality materials enhancing the overall feel. Advanced technology features include a user-friendly infotainment system, connectivity options, and modern safety features that prioritize the well-being of both the driver and passengers.

Safety Features

Hyundai places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Elantra is no exception. Equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction control, and more, the Elantra prioritizes the security of its occupants. The inclusion of advanced driver assistance systems in some models further elevates safety standards.

Also Read

KIA Picanto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
KIA Picanto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The automotive landscape in Pakistan is constantly evolving, with consumers seeking vehicles...

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

For many drivers, fuel efficiency is a crucial factor, and the Hyundai Elantra addresses this need with its economical fuel consumption. Whether commuting in the city or embarking on a long journey, the Elantra is designed to provide an efficient and cost-effective driving experience.

Hyundai Elantra 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Advertisement

Hyundai Elantra GL

1591 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 6,399,000

Hyundai Elantra GLS

1999 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 6,930,000

Hyundai Elantra 2024 Key Specifications

Price64.0 – 69.3 lacs
Body TypeSedan
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4620 x 1800 x 1450 mm
Ground Clearance134 mm
Displacement1591 – 1999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power126 – 154 hp
Torque155 – 195 Nm
Boot Space407 L
Kerb Weight1342 – 1373 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 16 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity50 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed200 – 240 KM/H
Tyre Size215/55/R16

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story