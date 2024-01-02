Hyundai Elantra 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

KIA Picanto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
The Hyundai Elantra, a popular sedan known for its sleek design and advanced features, has made a significant impact in the automotive market. As it continues to gain popularity in Pakistan, prospective buyers are keen on understanding both its pricing details and key specifications.
The Hyundai Elantra boasts impressive engine performance, delivering a smooth and efficient driving experience. The available engine options may vary, but a common engine configuration includes a powerful yet fuel-efficient setup, ensuring a balance between performance and economy.
Known for its modern and stylish exterior, the Hyundai Elantra features a dynamic design that stands out on the road. From its bold front grille to its sleek profile, the Elantra exudes a sense of sophistication and contemporary aesthetics. The attention to detail in its design is a key factor contributing to its popularity among consumers.
Step inside the Hyundai Elantra, and you’ll find a well-designed and comfortable interior. The cabin offers ample space for passengers, with quality materials enhancing the overall feel. Advanced technology features include a user-friendly infotainment system, connectivity options, and modern safety features that prioritize the well-being of both the driver and passengers.
Hyundai places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Elantra is no exception. Equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction control, and more, the Elantra prioritizes the security of its occupants. The inclusion of advanced driver assistance systems in some models further elevates safety standards.
For many drivers, fuel efficiency is a crucial factor, and the Hyundai Elantra addresses this need with its economical fuel consumption. Whether commuting in the city or embarking on a long journey, the Elantra is designed to provide an efficient and cost-effective driving experience.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Hyundai Elantra GL
1591 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 6,399,000
Hyundai Elantra GLS
1999 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 6,930,000
|Price
|64.0 – 69.3 lacs
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4620 x 1800 x 1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Displacement
|1591 – 1999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|126 – 154 hp
|Torque
|155 – 195 Nm
|Boot Space
|407 L
|Kerb Weight
|1342 – 1373 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 16 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|200 – 240 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|215/55/R16
