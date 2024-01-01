Hyundai Santa 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The Hyundai Santa Fe has established itself as a prominent player in the SUV market, offering a compelling combination of style, performance, and advanced features. In this article, we will delve into the Hyundai Santa Fe’s price in Pakistan and explore its key specifications that make it a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts.

Engine and Performance

The Hyundai Santa Fe is equipped with powerful engine options that deliver a dynamic and efficient driving experience. The available engines often include both petrol and diesel variants, catering to diverse preferences. The SUV’s performance is characterized by a smooth ride, responsive handling, and impressive fuel efficiency.

Design and Exterior

The Santa Fe boasts a contemporary and eye-catching design, featuring Hyundai‘s signature cascading grille, sleek headlights, and a well-sculpted body. The SUV’s exterior design not only enhances its visual appeal but also contributes to its aerodynamics and overall efficiency.

Interior Comfort and Space

Inside the Hyundai Santa Fe, occupants are treated to a spacious and comfortable cabin. High-quality materials, ergonomic design, and advanced technology features contribute to a luxurious driving experience. The SUV often offers generous cargo space, making it practical for both daily commutes and extended road trips.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Hyundai prioritizes technology, and the Santa Fe is no exception. The SUV typically comes equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system, including a touchscreen display, navigation, smartphone integration (such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and other connectivity features. This ensures that drivers and passengers stay connected and entertained on the go.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Hyundai, and the Santa Fe is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. This often includes advanced driver-assistance systems, such as forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more. The SUV’s robust safety features contribute to its reputation as a family-friendly vehicle.

Warranty and After-Sales Services

Hyundai typically offers a competitive warranty package for the Santa Fe, providing buyers with peace of mind and assurance of the vehicle’s reliability. Additionally, the availability of a reliable after-sales service network further enhances the ownership experience.

Hyundai Santa 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Hyundai Santa Fe Smart 1598 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 12,990,000 Hyundai Santa Fe Signature 1598 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 14,699,000

Hyundai Santa 2024 key specifications

Price 1.3 – 1.47 crore Body Type SUV Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4785 x 1900 x 1710 mm Ground Clearance 176 mm Displacement 1598 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 227 hp Torque 350 Nm Boot Space 782 L Kerb Weight 1780 – 1845 KG Fuel Type Hybrid Mileage 13 – 15 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L Seating Capacity 7 – Persons Top Speed 220 KM/H Tyre Size 235/55/R19