Hyundai Santa 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Toyota Crown Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update
Toyota, a stalwart in the automotive industry, has long been associated with...
The Hyundai Santa Fe has established itself as a prominent player in the SUV market, offering a compelling combination of style, performance, and advanced features. In this article, we will delve into the Hyundai Santa Fe’s price in Pakistan and explore its key specifications that make it a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is equipped with powerful engine options that deliver a dynamic and efficient driving experience. The available engines often include both petrol and diesel variants, catering to diverse preferences. The SUV’s performance is characterized by a smooth ride, responsive handling, and impressive fuel efficiency.
The Santa Fe boasts a contemporary and eye-catching design, featuring Hyundai‘s signature cascading grille, sleek headlights, and a well-sculpted body. The SUV’s exterior design not only enhances its visual appeal but also contributes to its aerodynamics and overall efficiency.
Inside the Hyundai Santa Fe, occupants are treated to a spacious and comfortable cabin. High-quality materials, ergonomic design, and advanced technology features contribute to a luxurious driving experience. The SUV often offers generous cargo space, making it practical for both daily commutes and extended road trips.
Hyundai prioritizes technology, and the Santa Fe is no exception. The SUV typically comes equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system, including a touchscreen display, navigation, smartphone integration (such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and other connectivity features. This ensures that drivers and passengers stay connected and entertained on the go.
Safety is a top priority for Hyundai, and the Santa Fe is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. This often includes advanced driver-assistance systems, such as forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more. The SUV’s robust safety features contribute to its reputation as a family-friendly vehicle.
Hyundai typically offers a competitive warranty package for the Santa Fe, providing buyers with peace of mind and assurance of the vehicle’s reliability. Additionally, the availability of a reliable after-sales service network further enhances the ownership experience.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Hyundai Santa Fe Smart
1598 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 12,990,000
Hyundai Santa Fe Signature
1598 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 14,699,000
|Price
|1.3 – 1.47 crore
|Body Type
|SUV
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4785 x 1900 x 1710 mm
|Ground Clearance
|176 mm
|Displacement
|1598 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|227 hp
|Torque
|350 Nm
|Boot Space
|782 L
|Kerb Weight
|1780 – 1845 KG
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid
|Mileage
|13 – 15 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Seating Capacity
|7 – Persons
|Top Speed
|220 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|235/55/R19
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.