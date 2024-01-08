Japan Embassy Offers MEXT Training Scholarship 2024 for Pakistani teachers

The Japanese Embassy in Pakistan has introduced an exciting opportunity for Pakistani educators – the MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2024. This scholarship is designed for teachers with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in public or private primary or secondary schools, providing a unique chance for professional growth.

Eligibility criteria specify that teachers aged 35 years or below can apply, according to the embassy’s press release. The initiative aims to offer eligible teachers an enriching opportunity to explore Japan’s educational landscape and expand their horizons.

Administered by Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT), this annual scholarship program targets international educators interested in studying at designated educational institutions in Japan. These institutions specialize in in-depth research on school education methodologies and practices.

