Karachi Board Announces BIEK Inter Part 1 Result 2023

The Higher Secondary Education Board Karachi has released the results for the 2023 annual exams, specifically for Intermediate Part-I in various Science groups. The announcement covers Engineering, Pre-Medical, Special Candidates, and Home Economics.

Deputy Controller of Examinations, Zahid Rashid, shared that in the Science Pre-Medical group, 31,635 candidates registered, with 30,512 actively participating. Impressively, 11,254 candidates passed all six papers, and others excelled in fewer papers.

For the Engineering group, 24,449 candidates registered, and 23,944 took the exams. Notable achievements include 8,328 candidates passing all six papers.

In the Special Candidates (Arts Regular) group, 81 candidates registered, and 80 participated. Results show 67 candidates passing all six papers.

For Home Economics, 252 candidates registered, and 240 appeared. Results indicate commendable performances in various paper categories.

Detailed results are available on the official website www.biek.edu.pk, and an Android app named “BIEK” on the Google Play Store provides an easy platform for result inquiries. Stay tuned for more educational updates!

