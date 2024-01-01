Advertisement
KIA Grand Carnival 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Articles
The KIA Grand Carnival, a flagship MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) from the South Korean automaker, has gained prominence for its spacious interior, advanced features, and comfortable ride. This article aims to provide insights into the KIA Grand Carnival’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, offering potential buyers a comprehensive overview of this family-friendly vehicle.

Engine and Performance

The KIA Grand Carnival typically boasts a powerful and efficient engine that ensures a smooth and comfortable driving experience. With a focus on performance and reliability, the Grand Carnival’s engine is designed to handle various driving conditions, making it suitable for both city commuting and long-distance travel.

Design and Exterior

The Grand Carnival is known for its sleek and sophisticated design. Its exterior features include a distinctive tiger-nose grille, stylish headlights, and a well-proportioned body. The MPV’s design not only enhances its visual appeal but also contributes to its aerodynamic efficiency, ensuring stability on the road.

Interior Comfort and Space

The hallmark of the KIA Grand Carnival is its spacious and comfortable interior. The MPV typically accommodates seven to eleven passengers, depending on the seating configuration. High-quality materials, plush seating, and a thoughtful design contribute to a luxurious and enjoyable ride for both drivers and passengers.

Infotainment and Connectivity

KIA prioritizes technology, and the Grand Carnival reflects this with a feature-rich infotainment system. This often includes a touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and compatibility with popular smartphone integration platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These features cater to the connectivity and entertainment needs of modern passengers.

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount consideration for KIA, and the Grand Carnival comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. This may include multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control, and advanced driver-assistance systems like lane departure warning and forward collision warning.

Versatility and practicality

The KIA Grand Carnival is designed with versatility in mind. Its flexible seating arrangements and ample cargo space make it an ideal choice for families, businesses, or anyone requiring a vehicle with adaptable interior configurations. Sliding doors on both sides enhance convenience for passengers entering and exiting the vehicle.

Warranty and After-Sales Services

KIA typically offers a competitive warranty package, ensuring that buyers have peace of mind regarding the reliability of their Grand Carnival. Additionally, KIA’s extensive after-sales service network provides customers with convenient access to maintenance and support throughout the ownership experience.

KIA Grand Carnival 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
KIA Grand Carnival Executive

Automatic (AT)  |  Petrol  |  3500 cc

PKR 1.6 crore

KIA Grand Carnival 2024 key specifications

Dimensions
Overall Length5155 mm
Kerb Weight1984 KG
Overall Width1995 mm
Boot Space990 L
Overall Height1740 mm
Seating Capacity11 persons
Wheel Base3090 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance180 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement3500 cc
No. of Cylinders6
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationV
Horse Power268 HP @ 6400 RPM
Compression Ratio10.6:1
Torque332 Nm @ 5000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPI
Valve MechanismDOHC 24 Valves
Max Speed160 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox8 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.0m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size235/60/R18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD
Spare Tyre Size18 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City8 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity72 L
Mileage Highway10 KM/L
