KIA Grand Carnival 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The KIA Grand Carnival, a flagship MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) from the South Korean automaker, has gained prominence for its spacious interior, advanced features, and comfortable ride. This article aims to provide insights into the KIA Grand Carnival’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, offering potential buyers a comprehensive overview of this family-friendly vehicle.

Engine and Performance

The KIA Grand Carnival typically boasts a powerful and efficient engine that ensures a smooth and comfortable driving experience. With a focus on performance and reliability, the Grand Carnival’s engine is designed to handle various driving conditions, making it suitable for both city commuting and long-distance travel.

Design and Exterior

The Grand Carnival is known for its sleek and sophisticated design. Its exterior features include a distinctive tiger-nose grille, stylish headlights, and a well-proportioned body. The MPV’s design not only enhances its visual appeal but also contributes to its aerodynamic efficiency, ensuring stability on the road.

Interior Comfort and Space

The hallmark of the KIA Grand Carnival is its spacious and comfortable interior. The MPV typically accommodates seven to eleven passengers, depending on the seating configuration. High-quality materials, plush seating, and a thoughtful design contribute to a luxurious and enjoyable ride for both drivers and passengers.

Infotainment and Connectivity

KIA prioritizes technology, and the Grand Carnival reflects this with a feature-rich infotainment system. This often includes a touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and compatibility with popular smartphone integration platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These features cater to the connectivity and entertainment needs of modern passengers.

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount consideration for KIA, and the Grand Carnival comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. This may include multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control, and advanced driver-assistance systems like lane departure warning and forward collision warning.

Versatility and practicality

The KIA Grand Carnival is designed with versatility in mind. Its flexible seating arrangements and ample cargo space make it an ideal choice for families, businesses, or anyone requiring a vehicle with adaptable interior configurations. Sliding doors on both sides enhance convenience for passengers entering and exiting the vehicle.

Warranty and After-Sales Services

KIA typically offers a competitive warranty package, ensuring that buyers have peace of mind regarding the reliability of their Grand Carnival. Additionally, KIA’s extensive after-sales service network provides customers with convenient access to maintenance and support throughout the ownership experience.

KIA Grand Carnival 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Advertisement KIA Grand Carnival Executive Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 3500 cc PKR 1.6 crore

KIA Grand Carnival 2024 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 5155 mm Kerb Weight 1984 KG Overall Width 1995 mm Boot Space 990 L Overall Height 1740 mm Seating Capacity 11 persons Wheel Base 3090 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 180 mm

Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 3500 cc No. of Cylinders 6 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration V Horse Power 268 HP @ 6400 RPM Compression Ratio 10.6:1 Torque 332 Nm @ 5000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPI Valve Mechanism DOHC 24 Valves Max Speed 160 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 8 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.0m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 235/60/R18 Wheel Size 18 in Spare Tyre PCD – Spare Tyre Size 18 in

Fuel Economy

Mileage City 8 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L Mileage Highway 10 KM/L