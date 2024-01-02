KIA Grand Carnival 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
The automotive landscape in Pakistan is constantly evolving, with consumers seeking vehicles that offer a perfect blend of affordability, performance, and style. One such contender that has been turning heads in the market is the KIA Picanto. In this article, we delve into the pricing details and key specifications of the KIA Picanto in Pakistan.
The KIA Picanto is equipped with a range of efficient and dynamic engines. Options typically include gasoline engines that deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency, making them an ideal choice for city commuting.
Buyers have the flexibility to choose between manual and automatic transmissions based on their driving preferences. The smooth transmission ensures a comfortable driving experience, especially in congested urban traffic.
The Picanto’s compact design makes it well-suited for navigating through tight city streets and parking in crowded areas. Despite its small size, the interior is cleverly designed to maximize space and comfort for both the driver and passengers.
KIA understands the importance of staying connected, and the Picanto reflects this with its modern infotainment system. The vehicle is equipped with features like touchscreen displays, smartphone integration, and Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing the overall driving experience.
Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Picanto comes with a range of safety features. These may include airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), stability control, and more, ensuring that occupants are well-protected in various driving conditions.
The KIA Picanto is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. The fuel-efficient engines contribute to reduced running costs, a significant advantage for budget-conscious consumers.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
KIA Picanto 1.0 MT
1000 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 3,350,000
KIA Picanto 1.0 AT
1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 3,850,000
|Price
|33.5 – 38.5 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3595 x 1595 x 1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Displacement
|1000 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|68 hp
|Torque
|94 Nm
|Boot Space
|200 L
|Kerb Weight
|840 – 860 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 15 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|165/65/14
