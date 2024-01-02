Advertisement
KIA Picanto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The automotive landscape in Pakistan is constantly evolving, with consumers seeking vehicles that offer a perfect blend of affordability, performance, and style. One such contender that has been turning heads in the market is the KIA Picanto. In this article, we delve into the pricing details and key specifications of the KIA Picanto in Pakistan.

Engine Performance:

The KIA Picanto is equipped with a range of efficient and dynamic engines. Options typically include gasoline engines that deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency, making them an ideal choice for city commuting.

Transmission Options

Buyers have the flexibility to choose between manual and automatic transmissions based on their driving preferences. The smooth transmission ensures a comfortable driving experience, especially in congested urban traffic.

Compact Design

The Picanto’s compact design makes it well-suited for navigating through tight city streets and parking in crowded areas. Despite its small size, the interior is cleverly designed to maximize space and comfort for both the driver and passengers.

Infotainment and Connectivity

KIA understands the importance of staying connected, and the Picanto reflects this with its modern infotainment system. The vehicle is equipped with features like touchscreen displays, smartphone integration, and Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Picanto comes with a range of safety features. These may include airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), stability control, and more, ensuring that occupants are well-protected in various driving conditions.

Fuel Efficiency

The KIA Picanto is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. The fuel-efficient engines contribute to reduced running costs, a significant advantage for budget-conscious consumers.

KIA Picanto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

KIA Picanto 1.0 MT

1000 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 3,350,000

KIA Picanto 1.0 AT

1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,850,000

KIA Picanto 2024 key specifications

Price33.5 – 38.5 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3595 x 1595 x 1490 mm
Ground Clearance152 mm
Displacement1000 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power68 hp
Torque94 Nm
Boot Space200 L
Kerb Weight840 – 860 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 15 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size165/65/14

 

