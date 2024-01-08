KIA Picanto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

In recent years, the automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in demand for compact and efficient cars, especially in urban areas. The KIA Picanto has emerged as a popular choice, offering a perfect blend of style, functionality, and affordability. In this article, we will delve into the KIA Picanto’s price in Pakistan and explore its key specifications that make it a standout option in the compact car segment.

Design and Dimensions:

The KIA Picanto boasts a sleek and modern design, making it visually appealing for urban driving. With its compact dimensions, it is well-suited for navigating crowded city streets and tight parking spaces. The aerodynamic exterior not only enhances the car’s aesthetics but also contributes to fuel efficiency.

Engine Performance

Under the hood, the KIA Picanto typically comes equipped with a fuel-efficient engine that strikes a balance between power and economy. The engine options may vary among different variants, but they are designed to provide a smooth and responsive driving experience, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting.

Advertisement

Transmission Options

The transmission options available for the KIA Picanto include both manual and automatic transmissions. This flexibility caters to the preferences of different drivers, allowing them to choose a transmission system that aligns with their driving style and convenience.

Interior Features

Despite its compact size, the KIA Picanto offers a surprisingly spacious and well-designed interior. The cabin is equipped with modern amenities, including a user-friendly infotainment system, air conditioning, and comfortable seating. The thoughtful use of space makes the Picanto’s interior feel open and inviting.

Safety Features

KIA prioritizes safety, and the Picanto is no exception. The car comes with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and stability control. These features enhance the overall safety of the vehicle, ensuring a secure driving experience for the occupants.

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the KIA Picanto is its impressive fuel efficiency. Designed with urban commuting in mind, the car delivers excellent mileage, helping drivers save on fuel costs over time. This aspect is particularly attractive for those who frequently navigate stop-and-go traffic in urban environments.

Also Read Toyota CHR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update Toyota's C-HR (Coupe High Rider) has made a significant impact on the...

Warranty and After-Sales Services

KIA typically offers a competitive warranty and after-sales service package for the Picanto. This provides peace of mind to customers, knowing that they are covered for a certain period and can rely on the brand’s service network for maintenance and repairs.

KIA Picanto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price KIA Picanto 1.0 MT Advertisement 1000 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 3,350,000 KIA Picanto 1.0 AT 1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,850,000

Advertisement

KIA Picanto 2024 key specifications

Price 29.0 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3595 x 1595 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 152 mm Displacement 1000 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 68 hp Torque 94 Nm Boot Space 200 L Kerb Weight 840 – 860 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 15 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 165/65/14