Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
KIA Picanto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

KIA Picanto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

In recent years, the automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in demand for compact and efficient cars, especially in urban areas. The KIA Picanto has emerged as a popular choice, offering a perfect blend of style, functionality, and affordability. In this article, we will delve into the KIA Picanto’s price in Pakistan and explore its key specifications that make it a standout option in the compact car segment.

Design and Dimensions:

The KIA Picanto boasts a sleek and modern design, making it visually appealing for urban driving. With its compact dimensions, it is well-suited for navigating crowded city streets and tight parking spaces. The aerodynamic exterior not only enhances the car’s aesthetics but also contributes to fuel efficiency.

Engine Performance

Under the hood, the KIA Picanto typically comes equipped with a fuel-efficient engine that strikes a balance between power and economy. The engine options may vary among different variants, but they are designed to provide a smooth and responsive driving experience, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting.

Advertisement

Transmission Options

The transmission options available for the KIA Picanto include both manual and automatic transmissions. This flexibility caters to the preferences of different drivers, allowing them to choose a transmission system that aligns with their driving style and convenience.

Interior Features

Despite its compact size, the KIA Picanto offers a surprisingly spacious and well-designed interior. The cabin is equipped with modern amenities, including a user-friendly infotainment system, air conditioning, and comfortable seating. The thoughtful use of space makes the Picanto’s interior feel open and inviting.

Safety Features

KIA prioritizes safety, and the Picanto is no exception. The car comes with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and stability control. These features enhance the overall safety of the vehicle, ensuring a secure driving experience for the occupants.

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the KIA Picanto is its impressive fuel efficiency. Designed with urban commuting in mind, the car delivers excellent mileage, helping drivers save on fuel costs over time. This aspect is particularly attractive for those who frequently navigate stop-and-go traffic in urban environments.

Also Read

Toyota CHR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
Toyota CHR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Toyota's C-HR (Coupe High Rider) has made a significant impact on the...

Warranty and After-Sales Services

KIA typically offers a competitive warranty and after-sales service package for the Picanto. This provides peace of mind to customers, knowing that they are covered for a certain period and can rely on the brand’s service network for maintenance and repairs.

KIA Picanto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

KIA Picanto 1.0 MT

Advertisement

1000 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 3,350,000

KIA Picanto 1.0 AT

1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,850,000
Advertisement

KIA Picanto 2024 key specifications

Price29.0 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3595 x 1595 x 1490 mm
Ground Clearance152 mm
Displacement1000 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power68 hp
Torque94 Nm
Boot Space200 L
Kerb Weight840 – 860 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 15 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size165/65/14

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story