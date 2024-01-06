KIA Sorento 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The automotive landscape in Pakistan has been witnessing a shift towards more sophisticated and feature-rich vehicles, and the KIA Sorento is a prime example of this evolution. As a midsize SUV, the KIA Sorento combines elegance, functionality, and advanced technology. This article explores the price of the KIA Sorento in Pakistan and delves into its key specifications, showcasing why it stands out in the competitive SUV market.

Engine Performance

The KIA Sorento is powered by a robust engine that strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The available engine options are designed to deliver ample power for both city driving and highway cruising. The precise engineering ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience, complementing the SUV’s overall character.

Luxurious Interior Design

Inside the KIA Sorento, passengers are treated to a luxurious and well-appointed interior. High-quality materials, attention to detail, and a spacious cabin create an inviting atmosphere. Premium features, such as leather upholstery, advanced climate control, and customizable seating configurations, contribute to an elevated driving experience.

Advanced Infotainment System

The Sorento is equipped with an advanced infotainment system that includes a large touchscreen display. This system offers features such as smartphone integration, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. The intuitive interface ensures that drivers can access essential information and entertainment with ease.

Versatile Seating and Cargo Space

The KIA Sorento is designed to be versatile, offering multiple seating configurations to accommodate varying passenger and cargo needs. Whether transporting a large family or carrying a significant amount of luggage, the Sorento’s flexible interior adapts to the demands of the driver and passengers.

Premium Exterior Design

The exterior design of the KIA Sorento reflects a blend of sophistication and athleticism. With a bold front grille, sleek lines, and carefully crafted details, the SUV exudes a premium and contemporary aesthetic. The design not only enhances the vehicle’s visual appeal but also contributes to improved aerodynamics.

Efficient Fuel Economy

Despite its size and power, the KIA Sorento pays attention to fuel efficiency. The engine technology, combined with aerodynamic design and advanced engineering, ensures that the SUV provides a competitive fuel economy, reducing the overall cost of ownership.

Safety Features

KIA places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Sorento is no exception. The SUV is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control, lane-keeping assist, and advanced driver assistance systems. These features contribute to a secure and confident driving experience.

KIA Sorento 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price KIA Sorento 2.4 FWD 2359 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 8,999,000 KIA Sorento 2.4 AWD Advertisement 2359 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 9,249,000 KIA Sorento 3.5 FWD 3479 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 9,499,000

KIA Sorento 2024 key specifications

Price 90.0 – 95.0 lacs Body Type Compact SUV Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4800 x 1890 x 1685 mm Ground Clearance 185 mm Displacement 2359 – 3479 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 169 – 276 hp Torque 225 – 336 Nm Boot Space 900 L Kerb Weight 1680 – 1800 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 8 – 11 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L Seating Capacity 7 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 235/60/R18