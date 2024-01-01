KIA Sportage 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The automotive industry in Pakistan is witnessing an influx of modern and feature-rich vehicles, and the KIA Sportage 2024 is no exception. This article delves into the pricing details and key specifications of the KIA Sportage 2024, shedding light on why this model has garnered attention in the competitive Pakistani market.

Engine Performance

The KIA Sportage 2024 is equipped with a range of powerful and efficient engine options, catering to diverse driving preferences. The engines are designed to deliver smooth and responsive performance, ensuring an enjoyable driving experience on various terrains.

Design and styling

Known for its contemporary and bold designs, KIA has once again impressed with the Sportage 2024. The SUV features a striking exterior with distinctive grille designs, sleek lines, and modern LED lighting. The interior is designed to offer comfort and sophistication, with premium materials and an ergonomic layout.

Advertisement

Infotainment and Connectivity

The KIA Sportage 2024 boasts advanced infotainment and connectivity features. The SUV is likely to include a touchscreen display, intuitive controls, smartphone integration, and other tech-savvy amenities. These features contribute to an enhanced driving experience and keep the occupants well-connected on the go.

Transmission Options

Depending on the variant, the KIA Sportage 2024 is likely to offer different transmission options, such as manual or automatic transmissions. This flexibility allows buyers to choose a model that aligns with their driving preferences and lifestyle.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage 2024 is expected to come equipped with a comprehensive set of safety features. This may include multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), parking assistance, and more. The emphasis on safety ensures that occupants are well-protected in various driving scenarios.

Advertisement

Also Read Haval H6 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update In the dynamic automotive landscape of Pakistan, the Haval H6 has emerged...

Fuel Efficiency

In a market where fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration, the KIA Sportage 2024 aims to deliver competitive fuel economy. This not only reduces the overall cost of ownership but also aligns with the global trend towards more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles.

KIA Sportage 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price KIA Sportage Alpha Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc PKR 73 lacs KIA Sportage FWD Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc PKR 80.4 lacs KIA Sportage AWD Advertisement Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc Advertisement PKR 87.7 lacs KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition Advertisement Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc PKR 93 lacs

KIA Sportage 2024 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4485 mm Kerb Weight 1500 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 869 L Overall Height 1635 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2670 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 172 mm Engine/ Motor Advertisement

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2000 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-line Horse Power 155 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 196 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Advertisement Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6 – speed Advertisement Steering

Steering Type Rack & pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes Advertisement

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Advertisement Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 225/60/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Advertisement