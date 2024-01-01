Advertisement
KIA Sportage 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

The automotive industry in Pakistan is witnessing an influx of modern and feature-rich vehicles, and the KIA Sportage 2024 is no exception. This article delves into the pricing details and key specifications of the KIA Sportage 2024, shedding light on why this model has garnered attention in the competitive Pakistani market.

Engine Performance

The KIA Sportage 2024 is equipped with a range of powerful and efficient engine options, catering to diverse driving preferences. The engines are designed to deliver smooth and responsive performance, ensuring an enjoyable driving experience on various terrains.

Design and styling

Known for its contemporary and bold designs, KIA has once again impressed with the Sportage 2024. The SUV features a striking exterior with distinctive grille designs, sleek lines, and modern LED lighting. The interior is designed to offer comfort and sophistication, with premium materials and an ergonomic layout.

Infotainment and Connectivity

The KIA Sportage 2024 boasts advanced infotainment and connectivity features. The SUV is likely to include a touchscreen display, intuitive controls, smartphone integration, and other tech-savvy amenities. These features contribute to an enhanced driving experience and keep the occupants well-connected on the go.

Transmission Options

Depending on the variant, the KIA Sportage 2024 is likely to offer different transmission options, such as manual or automatic transmissions. This flexibility allows buyers to choose a model that aligns with their driving preferences and lifestyle.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage 2024 is expected to come equipped with a comprehensive set of safety features. This may include multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), parking assistance, and more. The emphasis on safety ensures that occupants are well-protected in various driving scenarios.

Fuel Efficiency

In a market where fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration, the KIA Sportage 2024 aims to deliver competitive fuel economy. This not only reduces the overall cost of ownership but also aligns with the global trend towards more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles.

KIA Sportage 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

KIA Sportage Alpha

Automatic (AT)  |  Petrol  |  2000 cc

PKR 73 lacs

KIA Sportage FWD

Automatic (AT)  |  Petrol  |  2000 cc

PKR 80.4 lacs

KIA Sportage AWD

Automatic (AT)  |  Petrol  |  2000 cc
PKR 87.7 lacs

KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition

Automatic (AT)  |  Petrol  |  2000 cc

PKR 93 lacs

KIA Sportage 2024 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4485 mm
Kerb Weight1500 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space869 L
Overall Height1635 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2670 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2000 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-line
Horse Power155 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque196 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size225/60/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
