KIA Sportage 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Haval H6 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
In the dynamic automotive landscape of Pakistan, the Haval H6 has emerged...
The automotive industry in Pakistan is witnessing an influx of modern and feature-rich vehicles, and the KIA Sportage 2024 is no exception. This article delves into the pricing details and key specifications of the KIA Sportage 2024, shedding light on why this model has garnered attention in the competitive Pakistani market.
Engine Performance
The KIA Sportage 2024 is equipped with a range of powerful and efficient engine options, catering to diverse driving preferences. The engines are designed to deliver smooth and responsive performance, ensuring an enjoyable driving experience on various terrains.
Design and styling
Known for its contemporary and bold designs, KIA has once again impressed with the Sportage 2024. The SUV features a striking exterior with distinctive grille designs, sleek lines, and modern LED lighting. The interior is designed to offer comfort and sophistication, with premium materials and an ergonomic layout.
Infotainment and Connectivity
The KIA Sportage 2024 boasts advanced infotainment and connectivity features. The SUV is likely to include a touchscreen display, intuitive controls, smartphone integration, and other tech-savvy amenities. These features contribute to an enhanced driving experience and keep the occupants well-connected on the go.
Transmission Options
Depending on the variant, the KIA Sportage 2024 is likely to offer different transmission options, such as manual or automatic transmissions. This flexibility allows buyers to choose a model that aligns with their driving preferences and lifestyle.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage 2024 is expected to come equipped with a comprehensive set of safety features. This may include multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), parking assistance, and more. The emphasis on safety ensures that occupants are well-protected in various driving scenarios.
Fuel Efficiency
In a market where fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration, the KIA Sportage 2024 aims to deliver competitive fuel economy. This not only reduces the overall cost of ownership but also aligns with the global trend towards more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
KIA Sportage Alpha
Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc
PKR 73 lacs
KIA Sportage FWD
Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc
PKR 80.4 lacs
KIA Sportage AWD
Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc
PKR 87.7 lacs
KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition
Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 2000 cc
PKR 93 lacs
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4485 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|869 L
|Overall Height
|1635 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2670 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-line
|Horse Power
|155 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|196 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|225/60/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
