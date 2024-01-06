KIA Stonic 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The automotive market in Pakistan is witnessing an influx of diverse and contemporary vehicles, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers. One such entrant is the KIA Stonic 2024, a stylish and versatile compact SUV that brings together modern design, advanced features, and a dynamic driving experience.

Bold and Contemporary Design

The KIA Stonic 2024 boasts a bold and contemporary design that sets it apart in the crowded SUV market. With sleek lines, a distinctive front grille, and stylish alloy wheels, the Stonic exudes a sense of modernity. The compact dimensions make it well-suited for urban driving while maintaining a robust SUV presence.

Powerful and efficient engine

Under the hood, the KIA Stonic 2024 features a powerful and efficient engine, delivering a satisfying driving experience. The precise engineering of the engine ensures a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for both city commuting and long-distance journeys.

Spacious and comfortable interior

Inside the Stonic, passengers are greeted with a spacious and comfortable interior. The well-designed cabin accommodates both drivers and passengers, with ample legroom and headroom. Quality materials and thoughtful ergonomics contribute to a pleasant and enjoyable ride.

Advanced Infotainment System

Keeping up with the demands of modern drivers, the KIA Stonic is equipped with an advanced infotainment system. The touchscreen display provides access to various entertainment and connectivity features, including smartphone integration, navigation, and hands-free calling. The intuitive interface enhances the overall driving experience.

Smart Technology Integration

The KIA Stonic incorporates smart technology features that add convenience to the driving experience. Keyless entry, push-button start, and other smart functionalities enhance the overall user experience, reflecting KIA’s commitment to staying at the forefront of automotive technology.

Dynamic driving performance

The KIA Stonic is designed to deliver dynamic driving performance, combining agility and stability. Whether navigating through city traffic or cruising on the highway, the SUV offers responsive handling, making it enjoyable for drivers who appreciate a spirited and engaging driving experience.

Safety Features

KIA prioritizes safety, and the Stonic 2024 is no exception. The SUV comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control, and more. These features contribute to a secure driving environment for both the driver and passengers.

KIA Stonic 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Advertisement KIA Stonic EX 1368 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 5,350,000 KIA Stonic EX+ 1368 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 6,280,000

KIA Stonic 2024 Key Specifications

Price 53.5 – 62.8 lacs Body Type Crossover Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4140 x 1760 x 1500 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm Displacement 1368 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 99 hp Torque 133 Nm Boot Space 352 L Kerb Weight 1185 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 16 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 220 KM/H Tyre Size 185/65/R15