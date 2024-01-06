Advertisement
Lahore Ring Road: Current Toll Rates- January 2024

Lahore Ring Road: Current Toll Rates- January 2024

Starting January 2024, the Punjab Government has raised the toll tax rates for Lahore Ring Road significantly. This applies to different types of vehicles, including cars and large trucks.

According to the details, private cars and jeeps will experience an increase of Rs. 10, bringing the new toll tax from Rs. 50 to Rs. 60.

Similarly, passenger vans and coasters will face an increase of Rs. 20, bringing the toll tax to Rs. 120 from Rs. 100.

For passenger buses, the toll tax on Lahore Ring Road has increased by Rs. 50, making it Rs. 300 instead of the previous Rs. 250.

Additionally, the toll tax for loader trucks, pick-ups, and dumpers has gone up by Rs. 60, now standing at Rs. 360 instead of Rs. 300.

Lastly, the toll tax for heavy vehicles has been increased to Rs. 600 from Rs. 500, which represents an increase of Rs. 100.

New Lahore Ring Road Toll Tax

VEHICLE TYPEOLD TOLL TAX (RS.)NEW TOLL TAX (RS.)INCREASE (RS.)
Private Cars & Jeeps506010
Passenger Vans & Coasters10012020
Passenger Buses25030050
Loader Trucks, Pick-ups, Dumpers30036060
Heavy Vehicles500600100

 

