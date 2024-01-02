Advertisement
LPG latest price in Pakistan

Articles
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in Pakistan has declared a notable uptick in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) effective January 2, 2024.

According to the latest notification, locally sourced LPG is now priced at Rs. 256.42 per kg, indicating a Rs. 1.57 rise from the previous month’s Rs. 254.86. Simultaneously, the cost of an 11.8kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased to Rs. 3,025.87, up by Rs. 18.52 from the prior month’s Rs. 3,007.62.

OGRA clarified that the gas producer price is linked to Saudi Aramco-CP and the US dollar exchange rate.

Despite a 1.6 percent increase in Saudi Aramco-CP and a 0.86 percent decrease in the average dollar exchange rate compared to the previous month, the gas consumer price has risen by Rs. 18.52 for an 11.8 kg cylinder (0.61 percent), as stated by OGRA.

