Nissan Dayz Price in Pakistan & Specifications 2024

The Nissan Dayz is a famous compact car that offers an affordable and reliable option for car fans in Pakistan. With its stylish design, innovative features, and reasonable range, the Nissan Dayz has gained a significant market share in the country.

In this article, we will explore the various features of the Nissan Dayz and discuss its price in Pakistan.

Nissan Dayz Overview

The Nissan Dayz is a compacted hatchback that provides a comfortable and large interior along with a smooth exterior design. It is furnished with a range of modern features and technologies that boost the overall driving experience. With its compact size, the Nissan Dayz is perfect for directing through crowded city streets and tight parking places.

Variants

Nissan Dayz is not manufactured but imported in Pakistan from other countries. There are around 8 variants of Nissan Dayz you can find in Pakistan and these are:

Bolero J

Bolero S

Bolero X

Highway Star G

Highway Star X

J

S

X

Nissan Dayz Price in Pakistan:

Nissan Dayz Price in Pakistan starts around PKR 2,100,000 and goes up to PKR 2,548,000 for the top variant.

Nissan Dayz Specifications

Engine

Under the hood, the Nissan Dayz packs a 659cc, SOHC, 12-valve engine that delivers 48 horsepower. The car offers smooth acceleration and a comfortable driving experience, making it suitable for both city commuting and highway drives. The fuel efficiency of the Nissan Dayz is also commendable, allowing you to save on fuel costs.

Exterior

The Nissan Dayz showcases a stylish and contemporary design that grabs attention. Its aerodynamic form not only improves fuel efficiency but also imparts a sporty charm. The vehicle comes with attractive alloy wheels, LED headlights, and fog lights, contributing to its overall visual appeal.

Interior

Enter the Nissan Dayz, and you’ll discover a roomy and cozy interior. With generous legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers, the seats are specifically crafted for maximum comfort on extended drives. The car’s interior is loaded with contemporary features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and climate control.

Safety Features

In terms of safety, the Nissan Dayz doesn’t let you down. It comes with advanced safety elements like ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), airbags, a rearview camera, and traction control. These features are in place to guarantee the well-being of both the driver and passengers, providing a sense of security while on the road.

Fuel Average and Fuel Tank Capacity

The Nissan Dayz stands out for its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective option for drivers. On an average, the car provides a fuel consumption rate of approximately 18 to 20 kilometers per liter.

This translates to covering a substantial distance on a full tank of fuel. Speaking of the fuel tank, the Nissan Dayz comes with a 30-liter capacity, allowing for extended drives without the hassle of frequent refueling.

Competitors

Suzuki Alto

Honda N One

Daihatsu Mira

Toyota Passo

Suzuki Cultus

Key Specifications

Price 25.0 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3395 x 1475 x 1620 mm Ground Clearance 0 – 155 mm Displacement 659 – 660 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 48 – 64 hp Torque 56 – 59 Nm Boot Space 0 L Kerb Weight 850 – 890 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 8 – 20 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 30 L Seating Capacity 4 – 5 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 155/65/R13

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”