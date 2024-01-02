Advertisement
Pakistan Stock Exchange drops 312 points in volatile session

Pakistan Stock Exchange drops 312 points in volatile session

On Tuesday, the main stock index in Pakistan, the KSE-100, went down by more than 300 points, bringing a negative atmosphere back to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) after a significant gain the day before.

By the end of the day, the index settled at 64,349.60, showing a decrease of 312.18 points or 0.48%.

The industries with significant market weight, such as automakers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration firms, as well as oil and gas manufacturing and refinery sectors, all experienced a decline in trading.

The overall trading activity saw an increase, with the all-share index reaching 671.7 million shares compared to 625.1 million in the previous session. The total value of shares also rose from Rs18.5 billion to Rs24.5 billion.

K-Electric Ltd led in terms of volume, trading 79.9 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 46.5 million shares, and B.O.Punjab at 34.9 million shares.

On that day, 378 companies’ shares were traded, with 105 companies showing an increase, 252 facing a decline, and 21 remaining unchanged.

