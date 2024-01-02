Pakistan Suspends License of 3 Major Auto Companies

In Pakistan, three car companies could lose their authorization to produce cars again because they didn’t follow the rules for exporting and manufacturing cars locally. The Ministry of Industries and Production in Pakistan is currently reviewing the detailed plans submitted by these companies.

At first, their permission was extended until December 31, 2023. But since they didn’t reach the goals for exporting cars and making them in Pakistan, their permission is at risk again.

Also Read Auto companies anticipate low earnings due to currency devaluation KARACHI: The auto companies’ earnings growth is expected to remain slow on...

The rules from the government, like hitting a 2% export goal and following local production requirements, were tough for these companies. So, the Ministry hasn’t decided yet if they can keep making cars. This situation shows how important it is for car companies to follow the government’s rules in Pakistan.