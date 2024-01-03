Pakistan’s cement dispatches soar in December 2023

In December 2023, cement dispatches in Pakistan reached 4.06 million tons, marking a 4.63% increase compared to the same month in the previous fiscal year, when it stood at 3.881 million tons.

The data, released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, reveals that local cement dispatches in December 2023 were 3.536 million tons, reflecting a 3.81% decline from December 2022’s 3.676 million tons.

Despite the domestic decline, exports experienced a remarkable surge of 155.85%, escalating from 205,061 tons in December 2022 to 524,656 tons in December 2023.

North-based cement mills dispatched 3.012 million tons in December 2023, almost unchanged from December 2022’s 3.01 million tons.

In contrast, south-based mills dispatched 1.048 million tons, a 20.5% increase from December 2022’s 0.87 million tons.

Advertisement

Domestically, north-based mills dispatched 2.936 million tons in December 2023, a slight dip of 0.69% compared to December 2022’s 2.956 million tons.

Meanwhile, south-based mills dispatched 600,073 tons domestically in December 2023, reflecting a 16.62% decrease from December 2022’s 719,721 tons.

Exports from north-based mills surged by 39.58%, rising from 54,427 tons in December 2022 to 75,967 tons in December 2023.

Similarly, south-based mills witnessed a massive 197.87% increase in exports, reaching 448,689 tons in December 2023 from 150,634 tons in the same month the previous year.

For the first six months of the current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) reached 23.876 million tons, a 9.71% increase compared to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

Domestic dispatches during this period saw a modest 0.97% rise, while exports surged significantly by 110.66%, reaching 3.653 million tons.

Advertisement

Also Read Job opportunities in Turkiye for Pakistani nationals The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has unveiled exciting job opportunities...