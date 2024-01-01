Petrol price in UAE – January 2024

The Fuel Price Committee of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has disclosed the rates for petrol and diesel in January 2024.

Commencing on January 1, 2024, both petrol and diesel prices in the UAE have experienced a decline, bringing considerable relief to consumers.

UAE petrol and diesel prices for January 2024

FUEL TYPE OLD PRICE (DH PER LITRE) NEW PRICE (DH PER LITRE) DIFFERENCE (DH PER LITRE) Super 98 Petrol 2.96 2.82 -2.96 Special 95 Petrol 2.85 2.71 -2.85 E-Plus 91 Petrol 2.77 2.64 -2.77 Diesel 3.19 3.00 -3.19

The declining trend in fuel prices for January 2024 is a positive development as the year comes to a close. These adjustments, shaped by global market dynamics, carry significance for both individual consumers and diverse industries reliant on these fuel categories.