Petrol price in UAE – January 2024

Petrol price in UAE – January 2024

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Fuel Price Committee of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has disclosed the rates for petrol and diesel in January 2024.

Commencing on January 1, 2024, both petrol and diesel prices in the UAE have experienced a decline, bringing considerable relief to consumers.

UAE petrol and diesel prices for January 2024

FUEL TYPEOLD PRICE (DH PER LITRE)NEW PRICE (DH PER LITRE)DIFFERENCE (DH PER LITRE)
Super 98 Petrol2.962.82-2.96
Special 95 Petrol2.852.71-2.85
E-Plus 91 Petrol2.772.64-2.77
Diesel3.193.00-3.19
Advertisement

The declining trend in fuel prices for January 2024 is a positive development as the year comes to a close. These adjustments, shaped by global market dynamics, carry significance for both individual consumers and diverse industries reliant on these fuel categories.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story