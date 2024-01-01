Price of LPG cylinders rises in Pakistan

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has declared that the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will rise by Rs1.56 per kilogram, starting from January 1, 2024.

As per a notification issued by OGRA, the new price for LPG is Rs256.42 per kilogram, up from Rs254.86 per kilogram.

The price of the domestic cylinder of LPG has also been raised by Rs18.52, from Rs3,207.35 to Rs3,225.87.

OGRA said the price hike was due to the increase in the international market price of LPG, which rose from $587.5 per ton to $594.5 per ton.

LPG is extensively used in Pakistan, mostly in rural regions where natural gas isn’t available.

It is also utilized for cooking, heating, and generating power