PTA-approved iPhone 12 Mini – easy installments, no interest!

You can get the iPhone 12 Mini approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) easily through Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online store. They offer the entire iPhone 12 series in one listing for Rs 148,000 and you can pay it off in monthly installments of Rs 12,333 with no interest.

Alfa Mall offers installment options for 3 to 12 months, all without any markup. If you choose the 12-month option then there is a 10% processing fee, whereas the other options have a maximum of 5%.

You can avail this offer by choosing an installment plan (3 to 12 months). Enter your CNIC number and the 15-digit IMEI number of your iPhone 12 Mini. The IMEI number is a unique identification code for your smartphone, located on the retail box or in the phone’s settings menu.

Specifications

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 CPU Hexa-core Hexa-core GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) OS iOS 14 iOS 14 Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 625 nits, 1200 nits (peak), 5.4 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 625 nits, 1200 nits (peak), 6.1 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution Memory 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB Camera Primary: 12 MP + 12 MP Primary: 12 MP + 12 MP Selfie: 12 MP + 3D Selfie: 12 MP + 3D Connectivity LTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery Li-Ion 2227 mAh, non-removable (8.57 Wh) Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable (10.78 Wh) Price $699 $799

