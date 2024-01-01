PTA-approved iPhone 12 Pro – easy installments, no interest!

You have the option to obtain PTA approval for the iPhone 12 Pro, the second most powerful model in the iPhone 12 series from 2020, through convenient installment plans available on Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping store.

The PTA approval for the iPhone 12 Pro on Alfa Mall costs Rs. 129,999, but you can pay it in 3 to 12 monthly installments with no interest.

If you choose the 3, 6, or 9-month installment plans, a 5% service charge applies, and for the 12-month installment, there is a 10% service charge.

Please note that this exclusive offer is available only for Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

To benefit from this deal, visit Alfa Mall and choose your desired installment plan (3, 6, 9, or 12 months) as indicated in the screenshot. Afterward, provide your CNIC number and the 15-digit IMEI number of your iPhone 12 Pro.

You can locate the IMEI number on the phone’s box or in its settings.

Once your payment is completed, Alfa Mall will submit a PTA approval request, and your phone is expected to be approved within 10-12 days.

An Alfa Mall merchant will reach out to you for confirmation. In case you don’t receive a call within 12 days, you can verify your approval status on the official PTA website. Alternatively, you can send your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

Specifications

BUILD OS IOS 14.1 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3. 1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/ command / dial , Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh Standby up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”