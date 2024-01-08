Punjab School Winter Vacation Latest Update

Winter vacations in Punjab are set to conclude on January 9, 2023 (Tuesday), with schools scheduled to reopen on January 10, 2023 (Wednesday). Despite this, parents are urging the government of Punjab to extend the winter break further, citing the ongoing cold wave prevalent across the province.

Initially, the Government of Punjab had already extended winter vacations by an additional 9 days on December 30, 2023. The original reopening date for all schools was January 1, 2024, but the extension pushed it to January 9, 2024.

The persistent cold wave has led parents to appeal for another extension in winter vacations. In response, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, clarified that the Provincial Government has not yet made a decision on further extension.

He mentioned that the possibility of extending winter holidays could be considered based on the recommendation of the provincial education department. As of now, the Punjab Government has not officially declared any extension in holidays, and schools are expected to resume on January 10, 2024.

